Afghan farmers and herders are in desperate need of seeds, food and money

While humanitarian access has never been better, prices skyrocket and needs continue to exceed the resources provided, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Explain.

“The situation is catastrophic. All the farmers we spoke to have lost almost all of their crops this year, many have been forced to sell their cattle, they have accumulated huge debts and just have no money ”, said Richard Trenchard, FAO Representative in Afghanistan.

“No farmer wants to leave his land. But when you have no food, you have no grain from the previous harvest, there is no seed in the fields and your cattle are gone, you have no choice.

Daily struggle for millions

The United Nations agency said that 18.8 million Afghans are unable to feed themselves every day, and that tits number is expected to reach nearly 23 million by the end of the year.

What started as a drought crisis has turned into an economic disaster, with nine out of ten major urban centers also facing extreme hardship, as debts mount and savings dwindle.

Worryingly, the already widespread drought is expected to worsen in Afghanistan, as farmers and herders prepare for a second consecutive year of drought in 2022, with La Niña expected to bring drier-than-normal conditions to Afghanistan in the coming months.

This will create a very real famine risk in 2022, unless immediate large-scale support to protect these people and their livelihoods arrives very soon, the FAO has warned.

“What is needed now, of course, is to provide them with seeds, fertilizers and the food aid that the World Food Program provides them … but also, it is money,” insisted Mr. Trenchard.

After visiting Zendajan district in Herat province, in the far west of the country, one of the 25 drought-affected provinces, the FAO official reported that the families were out of people and institutions to contact to borrow money.

People were “even selling whatever they could” to make money, he added.

© FAO / Alessio Romenzi Recipient Niaz Mohammad shows how the pomegranates he collected do not ripen in his orchard around the village of Ghra in Daman district south of Kandahar, Afghanistan.

The situation is dramatic because agriculture is the backbone of Afghan livelihoods and essential for the Afghan economy. According to the FAO, about 70 percent of Afghans live in rural areas and about 80 percent of all livelihoods depend on agriculture or ranching.

Mr. Trenchard said that widespread drought left families with nothing to eat during the current lean season, after harvests have been down 80 to 90 percent.

He called for a massive increase in humanitarian aid, after seeing for himself the extent of the suffering in the streets of Heart rural.

“The only food they have is food that people pass them by, et cetera. It’s cold there, it’s a tough, difficult situation and what terrifies me is that if these rural livelihoods collapse, we will see massive displacement.

Urgent call

FAO urgently needs $ 115 million to reach five million men, women and children this winter and next spring. Of this amount, one in five dollars will directly support Afghan women.

A $ 157 wheat growing assistance program allows a farming family to meet its grain needs for one year, compared to $ 1,080 required to meet the minimum food needs of an average family , which few can afford today.

To help, FAO is already distributing wheat growing kits for the Afghanistan winter wheat season in 31 of the 34 provinces. They include high quality, locally supplied certified wheat seeds and technical training to ensure the best possible results for farmers.

“If we didn’t get this bag of certified wheat seed, we wouldn’t be able to grow wheat this year. These improved wheat seeds will give a much better yield ”, said Esmatullah Mirzada, a farmer from Safar Khan village, Zendajan district of Herat province.

Tajikistan deportation alert

In a related development, UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, on Friday expressed alarm at the expulsion of Afghan asylum seekers by Tajik authorities this week.

He said 11 men, women and children were “forcibly returned” to Afghanistan on November 11, before their claims for asylum and protection could be considered.

There have also been “growing obstacles” for Afghan citizens seeking safety and access to asylum procedures in Tajikistan more generally, UNHCR insisted, noting that local authorities had stopped issuing immigration permits. stay for all newly arrived Afghans, “despite the fact that such a document is a prerequisite for asylum applications.”