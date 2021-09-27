Afghan envoy withdraws from UN General Assembly debate

Isaczai, ambassador of the government overthrown by the Taliban, was due to speak on Monday.

The Ambassador of Afghanistan to the United Nations withdrew from the speech Monday to world leaders at the General Assembly.

Ghulam Isaczai, who represented the government of President Ashraf Ghani which was overthrown last month, was due to challenge the Taliban with a speech but his name was removed from the list of speakers.

“The country withdraws its participation in the general debate”, confirmed to the AFP news agency Monica Grayley, spokesperson for the President of the Assembly, specifying that the Afghan mission to the UN had not motivated the withdrawal .

The move came amid competing demands for Afghanistan’s UN seat in New York after the Taliban seized power last month.

President Ghani fled the country after the Taliban took over Afghanistan 20 years after he stepped down in a US-led military invasion.

Last week, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi asked to address the gathering of world leaders at the United Nations and appointed the spokesperson for the Doha-based group, Suhail Shaheen, Afghanistan’s ambassador to the UN.

Isaczai has not commented on the withdrawal.

On September 20, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres received a letter signed by Muttaqi, claiming that President Ghani had been “ousted” and that countries around the world “no longer recognize him as president”.

Therefore, Isaczai no longer represents Afghanistan, Muttaqi added in the letter.

During the reign of the Taliban between 1996 and 2001, the UN refused to recognize its government. Instead, he gave the seat of Afghanistan to the previous government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani.

The Taliban have said they want international recognition and financial assistance to rebuild the war-torn country, but the makeup of the new Taliban government has posed a dilemma for the UN.

Several acting Taliban ministers are on the UN blacklist of international “terrorists and terrorist funders”.

The Taliban accused the United States of violating the 2020 Doha agreement because it demanded that its leaders be taken off the “terrorism” list.

The deal also paved the way for the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces in exchange for security guarantees from the Taliban.