Afghan civilian casualties explode after peace talks start

The 2,792 civilian casualties (891 dead and 1,901 injured) recorded in the last three months of 2020 represented the second-highest total for this period since 2009.

The Taliban have denied targeted attacks on anyone other than government employees or supporters, but the Afghan government has blamed the militants for most of the attacks.

Last year was the seventh consecutive year that the UN has documented more than 3,000 civilian deaths, “Afghanistan remaining among the deadliest places in the world to be a civilian,” the report said.

The report noted that many Afghans had hoped the violence would abate after the government and Taliban negotiators officially began. talks, which aim to agree on a roadmap for a future Afghan government and to work towards a comprehensive ceasefire.

“Instead, there has been an escalation in violence with worrying trends and consequences,” the UN report says.

After both parties agree on procedures to guide negotiations in early December, discussions have been suspended until the first week of January. But there have been no formal negotiations since then. Instead, there has been heavy fighting, as both sides await a decision from the Biden administration on whether to honor or extend the May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 American troops in Afghanistan, as stipulated in the February 2020 agreement between the United States and the Taliban.

Part of the increase in the number of victims in the fourth quarter was caused by an increase in magnetic bombs Attached to vehicles and triggered by timer or remote control. The UN report also documented a still high rate of civilian casualties caused by road bombs and car bombs set off by the Taliban and other anti-government elements.