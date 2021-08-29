Afghan children “more at risk than ever,” warns senior UNICEF official

George Laryea-Adjei, Regional Director of Unicef South Asia, noted children have paid the heaviest price in recent weeks of increasing conflict and insecurity.

Not only have some been driven from their homes, cut off from their schools and friends, but they have also been denied basic health care that can protect them against polio, tetanus and other illnesses.

“Now with a security crisis, soaring food prices, severe drought, the spread of COVID-19[female[feminine, and another harsh winter around the corner, children are at greater risk than ever ”, he warned.

The threat of malnutrition looms

UNICEF has predicted that if the current trend continues, one million children under five in Afghanistan will face severe acute malnutrition, a potentially fatal disease.

Mr. Laryea-Adjei said that more than four million children, including 2.2 million girls, are out of school.

Around 300,000 young people were forced to flee their homes, some of whom slept in bed, “and too many of them have witnessed scenes that no child should ever see”, he said.

“Children and adolescents are fight against anxieties and fears, in desperate need of mental health support, ”he added.

Reinforce assistance

With some humanitarian partners considering scaling back aid to Afghanistan, Laryea-Adjei expressed concern that there are enough resources to keep health centers operational, schools open and services available to treat severely malnourished children.

UNICEF, which has been in Afghanistan for more than six decades, continues to maintain a field presence across the country and engages with interlocutors to scale up the response.

The agency is currently supporting mobile health and nutrition teams in IDP camps, and setting up child-friendly spaces, nutrition centers and vaccination sites, while also prepositioning additional life-saving supplies and supporting thousands of students in community education classes.

However, Mr. Laryea-Adjei stressed that more resources are absolutely necessary. UNICEF recently appealed for $ 192 million to address the escalating humanitarian crisis and urged donors to step up their support.

“Young people and children told us they desperately need the most basic items and services – needs that, with support, the humanitarian community can easily meet,” he said.

“The needs of Afghan children have never been greater. We cannot abandon them now.