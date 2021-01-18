Afghan army kills 8 Taliban terrorists in Takhar province – Times of India

Yesterday evening, 8 #Taliban were killed and 7 others wounded in Khawja-Ghar district of #Takhar province by the Afghan National Army. – Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan (@MoDAfghanistan) 1610954973000

In addition to the attack in Takhar province, the Afghan army killed 25 Taliban terrorists and injured eight others during a preventive operation in Zheria and Arghandab districts of Kandahar province yesterday.

The army also discovered two hiding places and three fortresses with a large amount of their ammunition.

In addition, 2 hideouts, 3 strongholds and a large amount of their ammunition and weapons were destroyed, ”the Defense Ministry said in a subsequent tweet.