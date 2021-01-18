World

Afghan army kills 8 Taliban terrorists in Takhar province – Times of India

TAKHAR: No less than eight Taliban terrorists killed and seven injured in Khawja-Ghar district Takhar Province by Afghan National Army on Sunday.
“8 Taliban were killed and 7 others wounded in Khawja-Ghar district of #Takhar province by the Afghan National Army last night (Sunday)”, Department of Defense, Afghanistan tweeted.

In addition to the attack in Takhar province, the Afghan army killed 25 Taliban terrorists and injured eight others during a preventive operation in Zheria and Arghandab districts of Kandahar province yesterday.
The army also discovered two hiding places and three fortresses with a large amount of their ammunition.
“Yesterday, 25 Taliban were killed and 8 others wounded during the ANA preemptive operation in Zheria and Arghandab districts of #Kandahar province.

In addition, 2 hideouts, 3 strongholds and a large amount of their ammunition and weapons were destroyed, ”the Defense Ministry said in a subsequent tweet.




