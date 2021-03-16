Adult sex with minors to be considered rape under historic French bill

PARIS – The French National Assembly on Monday passed a law qualifying sexual relations between adults and minors under the age of 15 as rape, a decision taken after years of debate and series of sexual abuse scandals that have gradually pushed legislators to bring the French penal code closer to that of most of the other Western countries.

“Children are prohibited”, declared the French Minister of Justice, Eric Dupont-Moretti, Told the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, before Monday’s vote. Under the bill, sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 15 would be punishable by 20 years in prison, unless the age gap between consensual partners is small.

The bill, which also includes a provision that would make incest a specific crime, will go to the Senate this month and is expected to get final approval in April. The incest ban would also apply to sexual relations between children under the age of 18 and their in-laws.

That lawmakers have agreed to set an age of consent only three years after voting against a similar law largely reflects the impact of a series of recent sexual abuse scandals.