Adult sex with minors to be considered rape under historic French bill
PARIS – The French National Assembly on Monday passed a law qualifying sexual relations between adults and minors under the age of 15 as rape, a decision taken after years of debate and series of sexual abuse scandals that have gradually pushed legislators to bring the French penal code closer to that of most of the other Western countries.
“Children are prohibited”, declared the French Minister of Justice, Eric Dupont-Moretti, Told the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, before Monday’s vote. Under the bill, sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 15 would be punishable by 20 years in prison, unless the age gap between consensual partners is small.
The bill, which also includes a provision that would make incest a specific crime, will go to the Senate this month and is expected to get final approval in April. The incest ban would also apply to sexual relations between children under the age of 18 and their in-laws.
That lawmakers have agreed to set an age of consent only three years after voting against a similar law largely reflects the impact of a series of recent sexual abuse scandals.
A toll of child abuse has taken place over the past year, amid to fall from grace of a writer who for decades openly engaged and promoted pedophilia with the support of powerful friends and community charges of incest against a prominent French intellectual that surfaced in January.
New allegations of sexual abuse against powerful figures in politics, arts and media who fed new #MeToo movements also increased pressure on the French government to act.
“There has been a real change in public opinion and a realization that there is a problem with these cases of sexual violence,” said Pierre Verdrager, a sociologist who has studied pedophilia, adding that France had become very aware of these issues.
Feminists have also contributed to this change in attitude, Mr Verdrager said, and raised public awareness by denounce sexual abuse in the arts and line Paris with posters denouncing domestic and sexual violence.
French law already prohibited sexual relations between an adult and a minor under the age of 15, but this was not automatically considered rape. Other circumstances, such as the use of coercion, threats or violence, were necessary to qualify such sexual relations as rape.
“Questioning minors to find out if they consented even if they were 10 or 11 years old is really a French exception,” Verdrager said.
“I think that’s what the legislature wants to get rid of,” he added.
France in 2018 tougher laws against sex crimes and extended the statute of limitations for rape of a minor from 20 to 30, but lawmakers stopped setting an age for sexual consent, citing legal complications.
Some lawmakers, following warnings from the French Constitutional Council, feared that setting an age of consent would automatically criminalize sexual relations between a minor and a person who is only a few years old. The council reviews the legislation to ensure that it complies with the French Constitution.
In response, the new bill includes a “Romeo and Juliet” clause that would allow sex between a child under 15 and an adult up to five years older. This clause would not apply in cases of rape or assault.
“I don’t want to bring an 18-year-old to justice for having a consenting relationship with a 14-and-a-half-year-old girl,” Dupond-Moretti said.
Alexandra Louis, a French lawmaker supporting the bill, said provisions that had been added to the bill, such as the Romeo and Juliet clause, gave her hope that the measure would be approved by the Constitutional Council.
Some 300 amendments were discussed, but the bill was finally passed unanimously and in one day. Ms Louis said the bill had “reached consensus” and marked “a historic breakthrough”.
The legislation also extends the statute of limitations for the rape of a minor beyond 30 years in cases where the adult has raped another, and introduces prison sentences of 10 years and a fine of 150,000 euros, or approximately $ 180,000, for anyone found guilty of incitement to children under the age of 18. the age of 15, via the internet, to commit sexual acts.
“Our task is enormous,” said Dupont-Moretti. “It’s about changing the law to finally, completely and totally protect our children.”