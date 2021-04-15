ADs launch more drug cases linked to indicted NYPD detective – Times of India

World
ADs launch more drug cases linked to indicted NYPD detective
NEW YORK: New York City prosecutors will seek to overturn dozens of additional drug convictions that relied on the work of a former defendant NYPD detective who has been accused of having framed innocent people in some cases.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance JrThe office of. said on Thursday that in the coming weeks he would relocate and reject around 100 cases in which the ex-sleuth Joseph Franco served as a key witness.
Vance’s office has previously dismissed around 40 open cases involving Franco, Vance spokesperson Danny Frost said. Brooklyn prosecutors last week dismissed 90 convictions over concerns about Franco’s integrity.
The Bronx District Attorney’s Office, Darcel Clark, is reviewing around 150 drug cases involving Franco and will seek the referral of all those in which Franco played a pivotal role. Most of the charges resulted in a guilty plea, the office said.
A spokesperson for Clark said the office felt Franco was key to most of the 116 cases examined so far. In the vast majority of these cases, the spokesperson said, Franco acted as an undercover buyer who provided information leading to an arrest.
Manhattan prosecutors indicted Franco with perjury in 2019, accusing him of lying in testimony and documents about witnessing drug deals that security camera footage never showed. . The police department fired him in April 2020.
A coalition of advocacy groups, including The Exoneration Project and the Legal Aid Society, sent letters to Vance and Clark this week urging them to drop Franco’s work-related cases.
In a statement Thursday, the organizations congratulated prosecutors for “taking this necessary step to right many injustices created by the documented misdeeds of Det Franco.”
A message requesting comment was left for Franco’s attorney, Howard Tanner. Tanner said last week that prosecutors’ decision to dismiss the cases involving Franco was “baseless and irresponsible” and could undermine the former detective’s right to a fair trial.
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, in securing the dismissal of mostly low-level drug convictions based on Franco’s testimony, said last week he had “lost faith” in the work of the former detective. Gonzalez’s office, however, said it had found no evidence of the type of misconduct alleged in the indictment.
