Ads Inc. has closed, but the tools used to deceive people on Facebook have survived

In the fall of 2019, Facebook sent a cease and desist letter to Ads Inc., a San Diego marketing company that bought more than $ 50 million in Facebook ads who used celebrity images without their permission to trick people into signing up for hard-to-cancel monthly subscriptions.

Ads Inc. responded by laying off its staff and shutting down operations, saying in a statement that it was “ceasing the activities of Ads Inc. and its subsidiaries.”

But Facebook has not been able to keep the remains of the company off its platform, according to a BuzzFeed News investigation with an international consortium of journalists led by Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter and the Crime Reporting Project. organized and corruption.

Until its closure in April, ezlp.io, a web domain previously controlled by Ads Inc., hosted pages that promoted scams, including fake cryptocurrency investments that have financially devastated people in over 50 countries. It is not known who now controls ezlp.io. The Facebook accounts used by the company to place ads are also still active. Those accounts were transferred to an unknown new owner earlier this year, according to a source familiar with the transaction.

Corporate documents in California and Puerto Rico show Ads Inc. is still an active business, but sources tell BuzzFeed News that the company has sold or given away all the assets it could – including some of its assets. rented Facebook accounts – and has been dormant since last fall. Ads Inc. was founded by Asher Burke, who died in a helicopter crash in Kenya in March 2019. The company is now owned by his estate, whose executor is Brad Burke, Asher’s father. Brad Burke did not respond to any email or messages sent via Facebook and emailed to his wife and daughter.

Facebook has promised to keep these types of ads away.

“We don’t want ads looking to scam people for money on Facebook – they’re not good for people, eroding trust in our services and hurting our business, ”said Rob Leathern, Chief Executive Officer products from Facebook, to BuzzFeed News. “To combat this, we don’t just strive to detect and reject the advertisements themselves, but to block advertisers from our services and, in some cases, to prosecute them. While no app is perfect, we continue to study new technologies and methods to stop these violent ads and the people behind them. “

The continued operation of the old Ads Inc. assets shows that Facebook is unable to completely remove fraudsters.

In July, Finnish actor Jasper Pääkkönen discovered that his image was being used in an advertisement broadcast by an unknown person pushing crypto investment scams. Exasperated, he wrote to Facebook’s chief European affairs officer, Aura Salla, to complain.

“So far we have discovered that this scam is extremely clever,” Salla wrote on Messenger, apologizing. “The quantity of these scams is so huge that it is not possible to verify them by human labor.”