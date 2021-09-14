Activists in Russia push to make domestic violence a voting problem

MOSCOW – Sitting in the cramped kitchen of her suburban Moscow headquarters, Alyona Popova pointed to the nearby five-story brick complex and explained why domestic violence is at the center of her campaign for a Duma seat, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

“In every entry we have a story of domestic violence,” she said. “Right there, we have two grandmothers who have just been beaten by their relatives. In the next one, we have a mother with three children. She is beaten by her husband. And there we have a mother who is beaten by her son.

As she walks through the 205th electoral district, a working-class area on the eastern fringe of Moscow, Ms Popova pleads with women to turn against the ruling party of Vladimir Putin, United Russia, which canceled protection for women during the last years. Ahead of this weekend’s election, she put the issue in urgent terms, and a proposal to make all acts of domestic violence punishable by criminal penalties is at the top of her campaign platform.

According to Ms. Popova’s analysis of data collected by the Russian State Statistics Agency, there are more than 16.5 million victims of domestic violence every year. More than 12,200 women, or two-thirds of people murdered in Russia between 2011 and 2019, were murdered by their partners or relatives, according to a to study.