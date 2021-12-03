Acting to save children living precarious lives in Cameroon Forgotten and neglected conflict

Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait and Jan Egeland, General Secretary of the Norwegian Refugee Council meet with students at Souza Gare school in the Littoral region of Cameroon. The school welcomes displaced children who have fled violence in the North West and South West regions. Credit: ECW / Daniel Beloumou



Yaoundé, Cameroon, Dec 03 (IPS) – Education is under attack in Cameroon. As one of the world’s most complex humanitarian crises unfolds, Cannot Wait Education Director Yasmine Sherif and Norwegian Refugee Council General Secretary Jan Egeland say children are pawns for adult men in political conflict.

In an exclusive interview with IPS from Cameroon, where sheriff and Egeland are on a four-day visit, they spoke about the impact of this ongoing conflict between armed groups and government forces in the Central African country.

“The situation in Cameroon is devastating and education is under attack. Just last week, an attack on a school killed four children and a teacher. A girl had her fingers cut off because she went to school. The result is fear. Afraid to go to school, ”says Sherif.

Egeland agrees that children are victims of violence that has nothing to do with them.

“Conflicts between adults over political, cultural and governance issues that are very real and very important to resolve are not resolved through negotiations. They are being installed by gun violence against children and life-threatening attacks on their places of learning, ”he said.

Faced with threats, harassment, violence, kidnappings and death targeting teachers and school children, two out of three schools are closed in the North West and South West regions, the epicenter of the ongoing conflict between groups armed. and the government forces of this Central African country.

Girl writing on a blackboard at Souza Gare school in the Littoral region of Cameroon. The school welcomes displaced children who have fled violence in the North West and South West regions. Credit: ECW / Daniel Beloumou

There is heightened concern that the situation has placed an entire generation of children in the northwest and southwest regions of Cameroon at risk of losing lifelong learning opportunities.

Cherif, who directs ECW, the Global Fund for Education in Emergencies and Protracted Crises, and Egeland urged all parties to end violence against children.

Hundreds of civilians, including children, have been killed since January 2020 in the North West and South West regions. Armed groups and government forces are in violent conflict, and the risks and needs of children affected by conflict have increased.

“This is one of the most complex humanitarian crises in the world today. Children and young people must flee their homes and schools, are threatened with violence and kidnapping, and are forced into early marriages and recruited into armed groups, ”Sherif said.

“We call for urgent donor support to respond to this forgotten crisis. We call on respect for human rights and adherence to the principles of international humanitarian law and the Safe Schools Declaration – and on partners to redouble their efforts to ensure that all children and adolescents can regain consciousness. security, protection and hope that quality learning environments provide. “

Sherif says nine out of ten regions in Cameroon continue to be affected by one of three complex humanitarian crises, including the North West and South West crisis, the conflict in the Far North and a refugee crisis. among those fleeing Cameroon.

Children are severely affected, as more than one million children are in urgent need of educational support. Although impressed by their resilience, courage and thirst for education, Sherif says that is not enough to keep them in school.

“Children will need protection, school meals, health and psychosocial support, and tools for teachers to do their jobs,” she said.

Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait and Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council meet with Joseph Dion NGute, Prime Minister of Cameroon Credit: Cameroon, Office of the Prime Minister

To deal with these multiple emergencies, made worse by COVID-19 and climate change, Sherif says ECW is working hand in hand with organizations in Cameroon, the Ministry of Basic Education, the Ministry of Secondary education and United Nations agencies, the Norwegian Refugee Council, and civil society education partners to build a multi-year resilience program in Cameroon.

Egeland told IPS that the partnerships are timely and essential because what is happening in the northwest and southwest regions of Cameroon deserves international outrage.

He says that more than 700,000 children in Cameroon are “either completely out of school because they lost their school at gunpoint or because they found themselves with 90 others in cramped classrooms in schools. a few remaining schools. Children should never be pawns for adult men in political conflict.

Sherif fears that even more children will leave the education system and not return.

“I am very attached to improving and strengthening the education rights of all children in Cameroon. Just because you live in Cameroon doesn’t mean you can’t go to school. Legal provisions for children affected by conflict must be activated, ”she said.

With many schools remaining closed or non-operational, Sherif says there is cause for concern. In the absence of urgent, timely interventions and risk management practices such as building walls around schools and strengthening school safety, an entire generation of children in Cameroon could become illiterate.

For schools to reopen, Egeland says children must be exempt from political grievances. In accordance with international law, it affirms that safe zones or zones established in armed conflicts for the protection of civilians must be declared and that genuine negotiation between belligerent groups must be activated.

He says negotiations are essential because the situation is now out of control – five years since renewed tensions between the government and armed groups imploded into an emergency crisis.

During his visit to Cameroon three years ago, Egeland said about 500,000 people had been displaced. Today that figure stands at over 700,000 people.

“Then hundreds of thousands of children were out of school for the second year in a row. Today the children are out of school for the fifth year in a row, ”he said.

Sherif says the situation is untenable and that a resilient, safe and secure learning environment is the most urgent need for children in Cameroon.

“ECW is contributing US $ 25 million over three years and is calling on other donors to close the gap, estimated at US $ 50 million. When fully funded, the program will provide approximately 250,000 children and adolescents with access to safe and protective learning environments in the most affected areas, ”she said.

Egeland says such investments are essential.

He told IPS that the turmoil had not extinguished children’s dreams of a bright future in nursing, medicine and law.

There is an urgent need for the international community to focus on Cameroon, a forgotten and neglected conflict.

“Cameroon should no longer be the most neglected in terms of funding per person in need. The country is considerably underfunded despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the growing vulnerabilities of children, ”he warned.

He adds that warring groups should be encouraged to come to compromises as the end of the ongoing conflict will be a start full of immense opportunities for Cameroonian children.

Meanwhile, Sherif says the situation is so dire that school children dress in camouflage uniforms, so violent armed groups do not target them. They need secure environments now – their education cannot wait.

