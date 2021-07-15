Acting for sustainability in global food systems

Marguerite Lyssenkova. Credit: GRI

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, July 15 (IPS) – The author is the sector program manager, Global Reporting Initiative As the global community prepares for the 2021 United Nations Food Systems Summit in September, it is important that preparations are also underway by Global Reporting Initiative to provide a new sector reporting standard for agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries.

The Summit aims to harness the power of food systems to achieve progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). However, unlocking the contribution of companies in the food production sectors will be impossible without clarity on their impacts on sustainable development. As part of GRI’s industry program, which aims to deliver 40 industry standards over the next few years, the exposure draft version of the Sector standard for agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries is currently subject to public comment. the Sector program mission is to provide global best practices in transparency within sectors, helping organizations meet stakeholder expectations for comprehensive and comparable sustainability reporting. We favor agriculture, aquaculture and fishing because these sectors meet basic and essential societal needs: food of course, but also raw materials, such as fibers and fuels. They also have a shared and overlapping materiality, which has guided our logic to bring them together under one roof. The standard will add to the reporting landscape for sectors, closing the gap on sectoral topics where stakeholder expectations evolve and scrutiny intensifies. It will provide information that takes into account biodiversity and natural resources, climate change mitigation measures, as well as how to adapt farming and fishing practices to minimize their negative impacts. This orientation is closely aligned with the objectives of the Food Systems Summit, whose pre-summit activity begins in July. The UN articulates goals such as ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all; shift to sustainable consumption patterns; stimulate positive production for nature; promote equitable livelihoods; and build resilience to vulnerabilities, shocks and stress.

Marguerite Lyssenkova. Credit: GRIResearch and rationale The content of the draft standard is the culmination of over 12 months of rigorous research conducted by our sector team, drawing on authoritative sources and a multi-stakeholder process. A 19-member expert working group was instrumental in developing the Exposure Draft.

Reflecting a diverse background, it includes representatives from five continents and constituencies, with a unique combination of sectoral skills and organizational experience, including crop and animal production, aquaculture and fisheries. The proposed industry standard will help companies increase recognition and understanding of their common sustainability challenges. It includes relevant reporting topics that are covered by GRI thematic standards (sector agnostics) – for example, climate adaptation, biodiversity, waste, food safety and occupational health – as well as introduction of seven new topics. By including topics not covered by existing GRI standards, we have broadened the range of reporting guidelines for agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries organizations to identify their most significant impacts – thus supporting useful data. decision-making which can be a catalyst for the adoption of more sustainable methods. practices.

The seven new topics

The subjects newly introduced in the draft standard are:

1. Food safety recognizes the central role of sectors in food production, guiding organizations to outline commitments to ensure their operations contribute to the stability of the food supply and access to food, including the way they work with other organizations. 2. Land and resource rights invites companies to report on how they respect the land rights of individuals and communities (including those of indigenous peoples). It also inquires about their operations and their suppliers whose access or rights to natural resources cannot be assured. 3. Living income examines whether companies provide enough workers and producers who provide them with a decent standard of living. The topic also deals with reports on the proportion of employees paid above the living wage. 4. Conversion of natural ecosystems covers policies, commitments and monitoring tools aimed at reducing or eliminating activities that transform natural ecosystems into another use or profoundly alter the structure or function of an ecosystem. 5. Soil health guides reports on soil management plans and fertilizer application. 6. Use of pesticides focuses on how organizations manage and use chemical or biological substances to control pests or regulate plant growth. 7. Animal health and welfare deals with the approach to animal health planning and the use of welfare certification programs or audits, as well as the disclosure of the use of any drug or hormone therapy.

Anchored in the SDGs

With both positive and negative impacts related to the SDGs, all the topics covered in this industry standard, and the way it is structured, will allow companies to better understand their contribution to the achievement of the SDGs – and how they can contribute towards solutions. Perhaps more than any other sector, agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries organizations have far-reaching impacts that cut across all 17 SDGs. In particular, this new standard establishes multiple links between the subjects and the objectives of poverty eradication (Objective 1); end hunger (Goal 2); ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation (Objective 6); promote decent work for all (Goal 8); reduce inequalities (Goal 10); ensure sustainable consumption and production (Goal 12); take climate action (Goal 13); protect life underwater (Goal 14) and life on land (Goal 15); ensure peace and justice (Goal 16); and building partnerships (Goal 17).

We need your contribution

The global public comment period for comments on the exposure draft for the agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries sector standard ends on July 30. We encourage you to channel your thoughts on the feasibility, completeness and relevance of this project by complete an online questionnaire. The greater the contribution of all interested groups and stakeholders, the more we can do to ensure delivery of a standard fit for purpose. Our hope for the final standard, which we intend to launch in 2022, is to enable organizations to achieve meaningful and consistent sustainability reports that support sustainable food systems and encourage responsible fishing and farming practices. .

We all know that businesses in these sectors are essential in providing the food and resources upon which human well-being depends. Let’s make sure they can do this in a way that contributes to lasting and lasting solutions.

