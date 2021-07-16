Act now to deliver COVID-19 vaccines for all: President of ECOSOC

ECOSOC is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, and the pandemic is marking its 75th anniversary.

Looking back on the past year, Mr. Akram recalled how the Council had responded to the COVID-19[female[feminine, climate and development crises, in particular by drawing attention to the specific needs of the least developed countries of the world.

He urged countries to build on the convergence and consensus achieved to tackle the main tasks ahead, starting with making sure everyone, everywhere, is protected against the virus.

“Universal and affordable access to the COVID-19 vaccine is essential to defeat the virus and revive global trade, investment and growth. We agreed on what to do. We have to do it now, ”he said.

Maintain the commitment of climate finance

ECOSOC promotes collective action for a sustainable world.

The meeting was held a day after the conclusion of its annual High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) to review progress made towards achieving the goal. Sustainable development goals (ODD).

Developing countries will need $ 4.3 trillion to recover from the triple crisis and achieve the 17 goals by 2030.

Akram hailed plans to create $ 650 billion in Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a type of foreign reserve asset developed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), among other debt relief initiatives.

On climate change, he underscored the critical need for developed countries to meet their commitment to provide $ 100 billion per year in climate finance.

“Increased investment in sustainable infrastructure, $ 1 trillion per year, is essential for the transition to a vibrant ‘green’ global economy,” he said, while calling for action plans for the job creation in sectors such as construction, renewable energies, transport and housing.

Fight hunger and poverty

The President of ECOSOC urged the international community to address the increase in poverty and hunger through measures including social protection and relief programs.

Better access to cutting-edge technologies and innovations, especially digital technologies, is another priority, as they are vital to achieving the SDGs and climate goals.

Mr. Akram also stressed the need to mobilize political will to remove structural and systemic obstacles to equitable growth and development, namely unequal financial, fiscal and trade regimes.