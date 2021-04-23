ACT now to accelerate funding for COVID-19 tools, UN officials say

the study was released to mark the first anniversary of COVID-19 Tool Access Accelerator (ACT), and was launched at an online commemorative event.

“One year after the launch of the ACT Accelerator, world leaders are faced with a choice: invest to save lives by addressing the cause of the pandemic everywhere, now, or continue to spend billions of billions for the endless consequences. in sight “, mentionnedWHO Managing Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“With a remaining funding gap of $ 19 billion for 2021 and a limited supply of products, we can only end the pandemic by funding, sharing and expanding access to the tools we need to fight against disease. It’s time to act.”

Rapid scientific advancement

the ACT-Accelerator brings together governments, global health organizations, scientists, the pharmaceutical industry and other key partners, to develop and deliver the tests, treatments and vaccines the world needs to fight COVID-19[female[feminine.

As of Friday, there were more than 144 million cases worldwide and more than three million deaths.

A year ago, global understanding of the new disease was limited and there were no rapid diagnostic tests or vaccines. The ACT-Accelerator has led to rapid scientific advancements and unprecedented global collaboration, making these tools available to anyone, anywhere, who needs them.

Save lives, give hope

“The ACT-Accelerator has been an essential multilateral instrument in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said in a video message.

“It saves lives. It allows companies and economies to start the recovery work. It gives us hope.

Millions of treatment courses and diagnostic kits for low- and middle-income countries, as well as $ 50 million in personal protective equipment (PPE), have been obtained through this mechanism.

Its vaccine pillar, COVAX, began deliveries to developing countries in February, starting with Ghana, and has since shipped more than 40 million doses to nearly 120 countries. In addition, it provided $ 50 million in personal protective equipment (PPE)

Threatened progress

But the WHO has said COVID-19 continues to spread and new variants emerge, as progress in equitable distribution of these tools has not been rapid enough.

Having warned that “vaccine nationalism” is slowing vaccine deliveries to the world’s poorest and most vulnerable, Mohammed called on countries to fully fund the ACT-Accelerator.

“Also recognize that a full and truly sustainable recovery also requires us to get on the right track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and achieve universal health coverage, ”she added.