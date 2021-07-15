Acknowledging disagreements, Biden and Merkel warm up the signal for US-German relations

“There is a lot of common understanding that China in many areas is our competitor,” the Chancellor said, being careful not to clash with Germany’s biggest trading partner. She added that “trade with China must be based on the assumption that we have a level playing field.”

The two leaders also signaled that they remain separated on their approach to contain the pandemic. Ms Merkel did not commit to patenting of coronavirus vaccines, and Mr. Biden did not raise the issue to reporters. Ms Merkel said she had asked the president if his administration would end a travel ban on Europeans, but he made no commitment to end it.

“I raised the issue,” the Chancellor said, “and got the same answer the president gave you: the Covid team is assessing the issue. “

Yet executives have repeatedly emphasized their one-on-one relationship during their public appearances, a clear departure from Ms. Merkel’s cold and stilted interactions with Mr. Trump, who decried her as “”captive in Russia. When asked to compare Mr. Biden’s leadership style with that of her predecessor, the Chancellor was characteristically restrained, noting that she and Mr. Biden had had a “very friendly exchange.”

“We are not just partners and allies,” said Merkel, “but we are very close friends”.

The President began the event by offering his condolences to the Germans for the loss of life and property caused by recent floods. He then thanked the Chancellor for “an exemplary life of revolutionary service in Germany”.

Mr Biden has been urged to deal with cases of diplomatic turmoil closer to home, including protests in Cuba and troubles after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse from Haiti. He told a reporter that beyond sending Marines to guard the US Embassy there, he had no plans to send US troops.

Facing a wave of protests across CubaMr. Biden accused his government of being a “failed state” that “clamped down on its citizens” and said he would not end the rules against payments Americans can make to their Cuban relatives because it couldn’t be sure the government wouldn’t take them. .