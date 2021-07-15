Acknowledging disagreements, Biden and Merkel warm up the signal for US-German relations
WASHINGTON – Signaling that the US-EU alliance remains strong after the tension of the Trump era, President Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday underlined their shared values, even as the two recognized differences on an important pipeline Russian and on the best way to approach China.
In meetings at the White House, Mr. Biden’s agenda included several of his most pressing geopolitical priorities, such as curbing Chinese influence, tackling Russian aggression, and lifting restrictions on China. intellectual property rights over the manufacturers of coronavirus vaccines.
While there was no apparent breakthrough, the visit was a way to show a unified front after the president Donald J. Trump’s hostile exchanges with Ms. Merkel on NATO’s contributions, trade and multilateralism have seriously frayed relations. The meeting also comes before the end of the Chancellor’s term and a new German government will be sworn in after the September 26 elections.
“Good friends may not agree,” said Mr Biden, who appeared alongside Merkel at a press conference in the East Room after the meeting.
For the most part, the trip seemed like a personal triumph over politics. Mr Biden joked that Merkel, who has worked with four US presidents, “knows the Oval Office as well as I do.” The Chancellor called the president “dear Joe” on several occasions as she praised their friendly relationship, which has endured since his time in the Senate. But the heat couldn’t mask the fact that neither leader had strayed from his most important areas of disagreement.
Mr Biden said he addressed the controversial $ 11 billion issue Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a natural gas pipeline under construction between Germany and Russia which should be completed by the end of the year. The president and his predecessors called the project little more than a coercive tool against Ukraine and other allies.
“We have come to different assessments,” Merkel said of the project.
Mr Biden said the two men had agreed they were “united in our belief that Russia should not be able to use energy as a weapon.”
President renounced Congress punishments this year on the Russian company building the pipeline and its German managing director, effectively conceding that an effort to stop the project was not worth the expected cost to US-German relations.
Ms Merkel kept her non-specific comments about the fight against China, whose influence, Mr Biden said, poses an existential threat to American democracy.
“There is a lot of common understanding that China in many areas is our competitor,” the Chancellor said, being careful not to clash with Germany’s biggest trading partner. She added that “trade with China must be based on the assumption that we have a level playing field.”
The two leaders also signaled that they remain separated on their approach to contain the pandemic. Ms Merkel did not commit to patenting of coronavirus vaccines, and Mr. Biden did not raise the issue to reporters. Ms Merkel said she had asked the president if his administration would end a travel ban on Europeans, but he made no commitment to end it.
“I raised the issue,” the Chancellor said, “and got the same answer the president gave you: the Covid team is assessing the issue. “
Yet executives have repeatedly emphasized their one-on-one relationship during their public appearances, a clear departure from Ms. Merkel’s cold and stilted interactions with Mr. Trump, who decried her as “”captive in Russia. When asked to compare Mr. Biden’s leadership style with that of her predecessor, the Chancellor was characteristically restrained, noting that she and Mr. Biden had had a “very friendly exchange.”
“We are not just partners and allies,” said Merkel, “but we are very close friends”.
The President began the event by offering his condolences to the Germans for the loss of life and property caused by recent floods. He then thanked the Chancellor for “an exemplary life of revolutionary service in Germany”.
Mr Biden has been urged to deal with cases of diplomatic turmoil closer to home, including protests in Cuba and troubles after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse from Haiti. He told a reporter that beyond sending Marines to guard the US Embassy there, he had no plans to send US troops.
Facing a wave of protests across CubaMr. Biden accused his government of being a “failed state” that “clamped down on its citizens” and said he would not end the rules against payments Americans can make to their Cuban relatives because it couldn’t be sure the government wouldn’t take them. .
“I wouldn’t do that now,” he said, “because the point is, the regime is very likely to confiscate these remittances, or large chunks.”
The president became irritable when asked about his top national economic priorities. When asked if he was convinced that a $ 3.5 trillion budget framework drawn up by Democrats would be enough to pass with all Democratic senators on board, Biden chided the media as preemptively suggesting that the plan, along with negotiations on an infrastructure deal, was doomed to failure.
“I am extremely confident that everything will go perfectly,” he said dryly. “I have watched and listened to the press declare my initiative dead at least 10 times so far. I don’t think he’s dead. I think he’s still alive.
Besides thornier political issues, Merkel’s visit was somewhat of a diplomatic victory before her term expired. She started her day with a cheese puff breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris.
Later that day, the Chancellor received an honorary doctorate from Johns Hopkins University, adding to her collection of Harvard and Stanford degrees. Upon arriving at the White House, Merkel and the President exchanged compliments in the Oval Office.
While the exchange was not too warm, it was more collegial leagues than Ms. Merkel’s past meetings in the Oval Office. When she asked Mr. Trump in 2017, “Do you want to have a handshake?Mr. Trump apparently did not.
Just as Merkel spent years responding to Mr Trump in moderation, she was not always too eager to accept Mr Biden’s pleas that US-German relations had returned to a sense of normalcy. At the Munich virtual security conference this year, she said of the American relationship that “our interests will not always converge.”
At the time of Thursday’s press conference, Mr Biden and Ms Merkel seemed more interested in continuing their farewell party than discussing what separated them.
After the press conference, they had dinner with longtime allies, including Hillary Clinton. Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the minority leader, was also planned to attend after traveling earlier today to see Mr. Trump at his golf club in New Jersey.
After the two leaders answered questions, Biden removed Merkel from reporters.
“If we don’t go right away,” he told her, “we’re going to miss dinner.
Glenn thrush contributed reports.
