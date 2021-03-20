Access to safe water never loses its value

New domestic connection customer in Nobewam, Ghana. Credit: Safe Water Network

NEW YORK, March 20 (IPS) – The writer is communications manager at Safe Water Network The UN will commemorate World Water Day on Monday, March 22. World Water Day 2021. In the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance and value of water for all has never been clearer. Access to safe drinking water is essential for public health and the prosperity of communities.

Before COVID, we knew that 4 billion people, or about two-thirds of the world’s population, face severe water scarcity at least one month a year. One of the most important defenses against the coronavirus, washing your hands with soap and water, is out of reach of 2 out of 5 people worldwide simply because they do not have access to basic facilities for washing their hands.

As we reflect on the theme of ‘valuing water’ for World Water Day 2021, we know that water is an essential part of human life and that it is experienced and valued in different ways through different cultures and communities.

One of the easiest ways to think about the value of water is to simply look at the prices people are willing to pay for access and consumption. This market determination can be an effective benchmark for understanding the value of any natural resource in a quantifiable metric.

Governments, national and local, place a related market value on water often by committing to varying levels of subsidy to ensure their constituents have affordable access. Socially responsible water organizations, like Safe Water Network, are investing in optimization and ways to increase efficiency to reduce costs to keep water accessible at prices that allow communities to thrive.

Recent measures taken by governments to make free access to water compulsory during the COVID crisis have called into question the sustainability of the water sector.

New domestic connection customer in Nobewam, Ghana. Credit: Safe Water Network

Consumer demand is essential to the financial viability and longevity of a water system. Sustainable drinking water comes at a price, and investing in markets within local communities to manage and distribute water builds a strong sense of ownership and encourages long-term self-sufficiency.

The oldest operating small water company of the Safe Water Network in India, the Nizampally iJal station, recently celebrated 10 years of operation. Over the past decade, it has served as a model for the hundreds of additional iJal stations that have been launched in Telangana state since. Its longevity is a testament to Nizampally’s desire and ability to manage the community.

Small business owners, restaurateurs and beverage producers place their own value on water when they are able to build the confidence of their customers by using clean water in the food and beverages they use. produce.

When these business owners are able to locate their businesses near a reliable source of drinking water, they are also able to cut costs when they can avoid hiring people to fetch money. remote water. For example, restaurateur Martha Kumi from Asikuma, Ghana, used to hire individual water vendors to fetch up to 2,000 liters of water per day from a hand-dug well 3 kilometers away. for food preparation and cleaning – a large business expense.

With drinking water available 24/7 at her workplace, she is able to keep more income and increase her profits.

Water is precious to a community in a myriad of other ways beyond market prices and business practices. Equitable access to safe drinking water ensures that people are able to spend energy on other priorities of their lives beyond meeting this basic human need.

Clean water is crucial in the areas of health services and public health. Doctors and other health professionals are able to provide better and more effective health services to their communities.

During the COVID crisis, soap and water have been an essential pillar of effective disease prevention practices and essential for essential health workers to maintain hygienic working conditions and their personal protection routines.

When a healthcare facility has a reliable source of safe drinking water, patients can be confident that proper cleaning practices are in place and can receive care without bringing their own water. This confidence is especially important for major medical procedures where access to clean water is vital for cleanliness and better health outcomes, including for pregnant women who would otherwise need to carry their own water to the hospital. ‘delivery.

Martha Kumi, restaurateur. Credit: Safe Water Network

Access to safe drinking water is valuable for all communities, but in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, direct connections and automatic water dispensers allow convenient and safe use of water while maintaining the necessary social distance. In a community in the Ashanti region of Ghana, 500 households have been connected by Safe Water Network since the start of the pandemic, and many families are willing to pay a small upfront connection fee if that meant they could reduce their risk of exposure to COVID-19 outside of housing.

Household connections to drinking water also provide educational value, where teachers and students can easily access water at home or at school, saving time otherwise spent on the road. fetching water from a distant source, which allows for more regular attendance at classes and effective engagement in teaching. and learning.

A August 2020 Joint Report by UNICEF and WHO revealed that 1 in 3 schools worldwide had limited or no drinking water service at all before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During COVID-19, the value of water became starkly evident for public health. But water is precious to all of us for many reasons and sustainable access to safe drinking water is necessary for communities to thrive. Safe Water Network strives to bring a proven model of small water companies to millions of people in India and Ghana.

On this World Water Day 2021, let us recommit ourselves to realizing the vision of Sustainable Development Goal 6 to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030. We have a long way to go before reaching this ambitious goal, but we must prioritize and invest in sustainable water models.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram