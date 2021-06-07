Abubakar Shekau: Boko Haram leader dead, rival militant group says

Abubakar Shekau

The leader of Nigerian militant group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, committed suicide, rival Islamist activists said in an audio recording.

In audio obtained by news agencies, the Islamic State of West Africa (Iswap) province said Shekau died detonating explosives on himself after a battle between the two groups .

Shekau was pronounced dead last month and is said to have already been killed.

Neither Boko Haram nor the Nigerian government have confirmed his death.

What did the recording say?

In the undated audio recording, a voice believed to be that of Iswap leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi said Shekau “was killed instantly by detonating an explosive”.

Iswap’s fighters hunted down the warlord and offered him the opportunity to repent and join them, al-Barnawi said.

“Shekau preferred to be humiliated in the Hereafter than to be humiliated on earth,” he said.

When reports of Shekau’s death in a clash circulated last month, the Nigerian military said it would investigate.

Army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima told the BBC as the military investigated what had happened, but that it would not release a statement until it was released. would not have obtained definitive evidence.

A journalist with close ties to security agencies said Shekau died when Iswap attacked Boko Haram positions in Sambisa Forest, northeast Nigeria.

He has already been reported dead several times before resurfacing.

Who is Abubakar Shekau?

After taking the reins of Boko Haram after the death of its founder in custody in 2009, Shekau led his transformation from an underground sect into a deadly insurgency that swept across northeast Nigeria.

Shekau used propaganda videos to promote his violent ideology

Under Shekau, Boko Haram staged bombings, kidnappings and prison breaks throughout the region. And from 2014, he began to invade cities with the aim of creating an Islamic state under Sharia law.

Believed to be in his early to mid-forties, Shekau supported a bloody jihadist campaign in propaganda videos that drew comparisons to Osama bin Laden.

The story continues

“I love to kill … like I love to slaughter chickens and rams,” he said in a 2012 video.

Since his takeover, more than 30,000 people have been killed and more than two million displaced from their homes.

The group gained global attention after its Hundreds of girls abducted in 2014 from school in Chibok, Borno state, triggering the #BringBackOurGirls movement. Many of them are still missing.

Soon after, the United States declared Shekau a “global terrorist” and placed a bounty of $ 7million (£ 4.9million) on his head.

Shekau’s program was so radical that it was rejected by the Islamic State, who split from Boko Haram to form Iswap in 2016.

What future for Boko Haram?

If Shekau’s death was confirmed, it is not certain that this would mean the end of Boko Haram, analysts said.

Since its breakdown, Iswap has replaced Boko Haram as the dominant insurgency in the region.

Some predict that Shekau’s death could end the fierce rivalry between the two groups, allowing Iswap to absorb Boko Haram fighters, but others say they will stay true to his ideas.

“There are divisions among Shekau’s supporters over whether to join Iswap now or fight Iswap,” Jacob Zenn, editor of the Jamestown Foundation Terrorism Monitor, told the BBC.

“There was never a plan for the group’s dictator to meet his demise. It looks like there will now be a period of chaos.”