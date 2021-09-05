About 600 Taliban killed in Panjshir, Afghanistan, say resistance forces – Times of India

NEW DELHI: One day later Taliban and the Resistance were embroiled in fierce fighting in Afghanistan’s Panjshir claiming control of the valley, a report of around 600 Taliban killed in the country’s northeast province surfaced on Sunday. YEARS cited a Sputnik report citing Afghan resistance forces on Saturday.“About 600 Taliban have been liquidated in various districts of Panjshir since morning. More than 1,000 Taliban have been captured or surrendered,” resistance forces spokesman Fahim Dashti tweeted, ANI reported.The spokesperson added that the Taliban were having problems obtaining supplies from other Afghan provinces, Sputnik reported.The Taliban and opposition forces fought Saturday to control the Panjshir valley north of Kabul, the last Afghan province to resist the Islamist group, with both sides claiming to have the upper hand without producing conclusive evidence.

The Taliban, who seized power in the rest of the country three weeks ago, were never able to control the valley during their last rule over Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001.

Meanwhile, the Taliban offensive against Panjshir resistance forces has slowed down due to the presence of landmines in the area.

A Taliban source said fighting continued in Panjshir but progress had been slowed by landmines placed on the road to the capital. mess and the precinct of the provincial governor, reported Al Jazeera.

Panjshir is the stronghold of the National Resistance Front, led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of the late former Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and the former vice-president. Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself interim president.

In Panjshir, former vice-president Amrullah Saleh stepped aside alongside Ahmad Massoud – the son of anti-taliban Commander Ahmad Shah Massoud – recognized the perilous position of the NRF.

