Abdulrazak Gurnah receives the Nobel Prize for Literature

The Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded Thursday to Abdulrazak Gurnah for “his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the plight of the refugee in the chasm between cultures and continents”.

Gurnah was born in Zanzibar, now part of Tanzania, in 1948, but currently lives in Britain. He left Zanzibar at 18 as a refugee after a violent uprising of 1964 in which the soldiers overthrew the government of the country. He is the first African to win the award – considered the most prestigious in world literature – in nearly two decades.

He is fifth in the general classification, after Wole soyinka from Nigeria in 1986, Naguib Mahfouz from Egypt, winner in 1988; and the South African winners Nadine gordimer in 1991 and John Maxwell Coetzee in 2003.

Gurnah’s 10 novels include “Memory of the Departure,” “Pilgrims Way” and “Dottie,” all of which deal with the immigrant experience in Britain; “Paradise,” selected for the Booker Prize in 1994, about a boy in an East African country marked by colonialism; and “Admiring Silence” about a young man who leaves Zanzibar for England, where he marries and becomes a teacher.