Abdulrazak Gurnah receives the Nobel Prize for Literature
The Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded Thursday to Abdulrazak Gurnah for “his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the plight of the refugee in the chasm between cultures and continents”.
Gurnah was born in Zanzibar, now part of Tanzania, in 1948, but currently lives in Britain. He left Zanzibar at 18 as a refugee after a violent uprising of 1964 in which the soldiers overthrew the government of the country. He is the first African to win the award – considered the most prestigious in world literature – in nearly two decades.
He is fifth in the general classification, after Wole soyinka from Nigeria in 1986, Naguib Mahfouz from Egypt, winner in 1988; and the South African winners Nadine gordimer in 1991 and John Maxwell Coetzee in 2003.
Gurnah’s 10 novels include “Memory of the Departure,” “Pilgrims Way” and “Dottie,” all of which deal with the immigrant experience in Britain; “Paradise,” selected for the Booker Prize in 1994, about a boy in an East African country marked by colonialism; and “Admiring Silence” about a young man who leaves Zanzibar for England, where he marries and becomes a teacher.
Gurnah’s first language is Swahili, but he adopted English as his literary language, his prose often tinged with traces of Swahili, Arabic and German.
Anders Olsson, chairman of the awarding committee, told a press conference on Thursday that Gurnah “is widely recognized as one of the world’s foremost post-colonial writers.” Gurnah “constantly and with great compassion penetrated the effects of colonialism in East Africa and its effects on the lives of uprooted and migrant individuals,” he added.
The characters in his novels, added Olsson, “find themselves in the chasm between cultures and continents, between the life left behind and the life to come, confronting racism and prejudice, but also forcing themselves to silence the truth or to reinvent the biography to avoid conflicts. with reality.
Laura Winters, written in the New York Times in 1996, called “Paradise” “a glittering and oblique coming-of-age fable,” adding that “Admiring Silence” was a work that “skillfully portrays the agony of a man caught between two cultures, each of which would deny him. for its links to each other. “
As a prelude to this year’s award ceremony, the literature award was cited for lack of diversity among its laureates. Journalist Greta Thurfjell, write in Dagens Nyheter, a Swedish newspaper, noted that 95 of the 117 former Nobel laureates came from Europe or North America, and only 16 winners were women. “Can it really go on like this?” ” she asked.
Who else recently won the award?
American poet Lucky Louise received the literature prize last year for writing “that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal,” as the Nobel committee quoted. Its price was seen as a much needed price reset after several years of scandal.
In 2018, the academy postponed the price after the husband of an academy member was accused of sexual misconduct and leaking the names of the candidates to the bookies. The member of the academy, Jean-Claude Arnault, was later sentenced to two years in prison for rape.
The following year, the academy awarded the 2018 Deferred Prize to Olga Tokarczuk, an experimental Polish novelist. But the academy has been criticized for 2019 award ceremony to Peter Handke, Austrian author and playwright who was accused of negationism for questioning events during the Balkan Wars of the 1990s, including the Srebrenica massacre, in which around 8,000 Muslim men and boys were murdered.
Lawmakers in Albania, Bosnia and Kosovo have denounced the decision, as have several prominent novelists, including Jennifer Egan and Hari Kunzru.
Who else won a Nobel Prize this year?
-
David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian received the Physiology or Medicine Prize on Monday for their findings on how people experience heat, cold, touch and their own bodily movements.
-
Three scientists whose work “laid the foundation for our knowledge of Earth’s climate and how humanity influences it” received the Physics Prize on Tuesday: Syukuro Manabe of Princeton University; Klaus Hasselmann of the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg, Germany; and Giorgio Parisi from La Sapienza University in Rome
-
Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan received the chemistry prize on Wednesday for the development of a more environmentally friendly tool for building molecules.
When will the other Nobel Prizes be announced?
Source link