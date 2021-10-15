A year later, the beheading of a teacher still haunts France

PARIS – Most schools in France observed a minute of silence on Friday in memory of Samuel Paty, a teacher who tried to illustrate freedom of expression to his students led to his beheading a year ago by an Islamist fanatic.

As a history teacher, Mr. Paty was responsible for teaching civics. To illustrate the right to blasphemy, freedom of speech and freedom of conscience, he showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, triggering a whirlwind of lies and rumors that ended in his beheading.

The police investigation, revealed in March, found that the girl who told her father, Brahim Chnina, a false version of what happened in the classroom and caused the online frenzy that led to the murder n was not in the classroom at all. .

The girl told police Mr. Paty questioned all students about their religious allegiance, told Muslims they could leave because “they would be shocked,” then ordered her out of the classroom. for causing a ruckus while pictures of a naked prophet were shown. But the story was made up; she was never there.