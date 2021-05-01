A year later, COVID-19 continues to show the fragility of food security

Nearly thirty countries face a looming food crisis caused by COVID-19. Photo: Stefanie Glinski / FAO

ROME, May 1 (IPS) – More than a year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, food and nutrition security continues to show its fragility.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported in 2020 that more than 690 million people were going hungry and that the pandemic outbreak predicted a 130 million increase in the number of people. affected by chronic hunger in the world. , a fact that is gradually being verified.

This means that more than 10% of the world’s population is in a borderline situation, a fact that departs from the objectives proposed by the international community in the platform of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015, consisting of eradicating poverty. and hunger. by 2030.

This situation is compounded by the existence of more than 650 million people suffering from obesity problems, which determines that together with hunger, malnutrition is another constantly evolving scourge.

In Latin America alone, 200 million adults and 50 million children and adolescents are overweight.

Although this difficult reality existed before the start of the pandemic, some of the reasons that determined this situation, such as conflict, have seen a significant increase over the past year.

This is the situation in countries like the Congo, where according to a report prepared jointly by the FAO and the World Food Program (WFP) in 2021, more than 27 million inhabitants (one in three Congolese) are in a situation of insecurity. acute food. In another report from FAO and WFP from the second half of 2020, the two organizations predicted that more than 27 countries in all regions were at risk of an impending food crisis caused by COVID-19.

The fragility of the health situation is aggravated by the effects of deteriorating economic conditions resulting from the same circumstance.

It is estimated that today, 35 percent of jobs related to the food system are at risk.

Some economists are already defining the situation that started in 2020 as the “lost decade”.

If we wanted to return to pre-pandemic levels, i.e. before 2019, and if we were to maintain the average growth of the last decade, which was 1.8%, it would only be in 2024. that we would reach the economic levels of more than a year before by 2024. However, if the growth average was that of the last six years, or 0.3%, we would not return to the situation of 2019 for 10 years .

In 2020, imports were badly affected, there were great trade difficulties, border closures and transport problems which have only been partially overcome in recent months.

In Latin America alone, the gross domestic product fell 7.7 percent, with the closure of 2.7 million businesses of all kinds.

Although contagion levels continue to rise, according to global figures, the start of the gradual but massive vaccination process has raised hopes of overcoming the worst times of the current situation.

If this difficult scenario begins a process of improvement in the second half of this year or towards the beginning of 2022, a situation yet to be verified, countries should prepare to heal their wounds and face the existing crises in the triangle of health, economy and environment, from a development perspective.

According to the thinking of many countries, specialists and international organizations, such as FAO, the instruments to accelerate recovery should focus on innovation, technology, data management and other key aspects such as human capital. , institutions and governance.

It will be essential to prioritize investments, especially in infrastructure throughout the food value chain. There is a need to improve the technology and infrastructure for handling, storage and processing of food products, as well as increasing investments in the structure of agricultural production to reduce losses and waste.

Food security in the nutrition sector must also be improved, by optimizing productivity and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the protection of natural resources, reducing dispersions and losses and optimizing the use of natural resources. natural resources.

At the same time, trade must be improved, through diversification, the development of electronic commerce and increased resilience in times of crisis.

For this, new synergies must be generated between the different actors.

At FAO level, a global food coalition has recently been launched to try to overcome solutions limited to the countries themselves, to establish a fluid dialogue between them on the positive experiences developed during this first year of the pandemic. COVID-19 and, in turn, prepare countries for the next phase of socio-economic and environmental recovery.

This coalition is structured around four main axes: a global humanitarian response plan, economic inclusion and social protection to reduce poverty, reduce food waste and transform the food system.

It is a great challenge for which the individual action of governments is not enough. The private sector, civil society and academia, among others, must also participate in this protection and recovery effort.

The coming months will show whether we are on the right track to reduce the impact of this massive pandemic and whether countries will get back on track to absorb the effects of this dramatic crisis and project a reality that opens new perspectives for generations. futures.