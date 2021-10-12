A woman won a Nobel Prize this year. Quotas are not the answer, says an official.

After a year in which only one in 13 Nobel laureates was female, a senior official at the institution that awards some of the prizes rejected the idea of ​​gender quotas, saying the current system conforms to ” the spirit of the last Alfred Nobel Prize. will.”

Goran K. Hansson, the secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, told an interview with the Agence France-Presse press agency that it was “sad” that so few Nobel laureates were women.

“This reflects the unfair conditions in society, especially in years past, but which still exist and there is so much more to do,” said Hansson. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awards the Nobel Prizes in Physics and Chemistry, as well as the Nobel Prize in Economics, officially known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economics in memory of Alfred Nobel.

Since 1901, 943 individuals and 25 organizations won Nobel Prize and Nobel Prize in Economics. Only 58 were women.