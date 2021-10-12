A woman won a Nobel Prize this year. Quotas are not the answer, says an official.
After a year in which only one in 13 Nobel laureates was female, a senior official at the institution that awards some of the prizes rejected the idea of gender quotas, saying the current system conforms to ” the spirit of the last Alfred Nobel Prize. will.”
Goran K. Hansson, the secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, told an interview with the Agence France-Presse press agency that it was “sad” that so few Nobel laureates were women.
“This reflects the unfair conditions in society, especially in years past, but which still exist and there is so much more to do,” said Hansson. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awards the Nobel Prizes in Physics and Chemistry, as well as the Nobel Prize in Economics, officially known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economics in memory of Alfred Nobel.
Since 1901, 943 individuals and 25 organizations won Nobel Prize and Nobel Prize in Economics. Only 58 were women.
The journalist Maria Ressa from the Philippines was the only woman to receive a Nobel Prize this year, sharing the Peace Prize with fellow journalist, Dmitry A. Muratov from Russia. Together, they were recognized for “their courageous fight for freedom of expression, which is a prerequisite for democracy and lasting peace”.
The lack of award-winning women in science this year was seen as a “giant step backwards,” said Sandy Robert, executive director of the Association for Women in Science.
“The participation, leadership and recognition of women and minorities in science has increased over the past 50 years,” said Ms. Robert. in a press release. “We encourage the awards committees to do more to identify under-represented scientists and learn about their work. “
A woman, Marie Curie, has been honored twice, winning the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903 and the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1911.
Last year, several women were honored. The Nobel in chemistry was awarded jointly to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for their work on the development of Crispr-Cas9, a genome editing method. The Nobel Prize in Physics was shared by two men and a woman, Andrea Ghez, for discoveries that have improved our understanding of the universe, including work on black holes. And the Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to Louise Glück, one of the most famous American poets.
Mr Hansson said gender quotas would not be implemented because “we fear that if someone offered us a year we would give the prize only to women”. He continued: “Then it would be, we fear, to consider that these laureates got the prize because they are women and not because they are the best.”
The number of women recognized recently has increased compared to previous years, Mr. Hansson said, adding that about 10 percent of natural science teachers in Western Europe or North America are women, and that figure is declining in East Asia.
“We need different attitudes towards women entering science,” he said. “So that they have the chance to make these discoveries which are rewarded.”
Susan Perkin, professor of physical chemistry at the University of Oxford, said on Tuesday that having a quota for women or minorities was a “distraction” from properly recognizing all who contribute to science.
“I would say the much bigger question that we should really be looking at is who is in the room to make these decisions and what is the makeup of the nominating community that is invited to participate in those decisions,” the professor said. Perkin.
“Women now contribute very strongly and in most environments equally to men in scientific endeavors,” she said.
“It is the process of awarding awards that perhaps needs to be updated in a way that better reflects the community of scientists who are coming together to make these discoveries,” said Prof Perkin.
Source link