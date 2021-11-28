A wine rack on rails? UK businesses are looking for solutions to shortages.

TILBURY, England – It’s called the ‘wine train’ and every weekend it leaves the port of Tilbury in east London on a 100 mile journey to a depot in central London. England. It looks pretty much like any other freight train, but it carries an unusual cargo: nearly 650,000 bottles of wine.

This 32-car, 1,600-foot-long traveling wine rack is the latest and one of the most creative answer to supply shortages who tormented Britain and made the government worry Christmas holiday disruptions.

On Saturday evening, in biting winds and rain, a small team of workers used giant machines to lift heavy containers full of wine into place before the last departure. Working under spotlights, they carefully maneuvered the cargo arriving by boat on the train bound for a terminal in Daventry from where it will be distributed to some of the main supermarkets in the country.

The wine train has been running from this busy port for about a month, reducing reliance on truck drivers, who were rare in Britain, and ensuring that Britons will have at least a decent supply of alcohol during the holidays.