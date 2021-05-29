A week of big hits for big oil

Professor Leach said there was no absolute way to gauge the realism of Suncor’s plan to cut emissions and increase production during a period of steadily declining oil demand.

“A lot of what is behind this, whether it’s Suncor or some other company, is that we imagine everything can go on as before,” he said. “So we’re going to continue to do what we’re doing on the refining, upgrading and retail side. And we’re going to invest in cleaner hydrogen production to make it happen.

But there is, he said, a big “but”: “What does my business model look like in a net zero world? This is where things get really complex.

The answer to this depends on where oil prices are going, a destination so uncertain that Professor Leach is unwilling to forecast.

“The carbon tax stuff gets all the heat and the light,” he said. “But really what Fundamentally changed the value of oil sands projects is the massive drop in long-term expectations for the value of oil. We have this huge unknown, so basically all of these questions boil down to: What do you think the price of oil will be?

Trans Canada