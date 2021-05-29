A week of big hits for big oil
For environmentalists, it was a week of victories. For the oil and gas companies they defeated, as well as for Alberta and other parts of Canada that depend on the energy industry, the week brought new uncertainties.
In a surprise upheaval, a small hedge fund, backed by a coalition of environmentally conscious investors, has managed to persuade other Exxon Mobil shareholders to elect two directors who it hopes will keep it away. company from its traditional activity towards clean energy sources.
My colleagues Peter Eavis and Cliff Krauss (a former Toronto correspondent for the New York Times) wrote that the vote was “the culmination of years of activists’ efforts to force the oil giant to change its environmental policies and approach.”
Giant is not exaggerating when it comes to Exxon Mobil, which had sales of $ 265 billion in 2019. It operates worldwide. Here in Canada, he controls Imperial Oil, the owner of the Esso brand, which owns interests in three oil sands operations and owns refineries, pipelines and chemical plants.
Unlike some energy companies based in Europe, Exxon has generally viewed renewables as a losing proposition, instead investing money in things like deep water exploration off the coast of Guyana and shale drilling in the south of Guyana. Texas and New Mexico.
But environmentalists also dealt a blow to one of these European oil companies, Royal Dutch Shell, this week. A Dutch court ruled that Shell was “Obliged” to reduce carbon dioxide emissions of its business by 45% by the end of 2030, compared to 2019 levels. Shell had previously announced a 2050 target to achieve net zero emissions, but the decision, if confirmed, will force it to step up its efforts.
Also in the mix this week was another sign that demand for oil could fall faster than expected. Ford, which just unveiled a fully electric version of its full-size F-150 pickup truck, Canada’s best-selling vehicle since 2009, said it now expects electric cars and trucks to represent 40 percent of its production by the end of the decade. To that end, the company said it would spend $ 30 billion to develop them over the five years ending in 2025, up from $ 22 billion.
What does all this mean for the energy industry?
In the case of Exxon, Peter and Cliff wrote that “it is not clear whether activists can achieve their dual goal of reducing emissions that warm the planet and increasing Exxon’s earnings and stock price. The potential tensions between these goals could doom investor efforts to transform the business and the oil industry. “
The Shell decision only applies to the company’s Dutch activities. But it is widely predicted that this will prompt other environmental groups from other countries to start similar businesses.
Either way, Andrew Leach, an energy and environmental economist and associate professor at the Alberta School of Business at the University of Alberta, told me that the Canadian oil industry would ignore events of this week at their own risk.
“Things move so fast,” he says. “Last year’s sustainability strategy is dated roughly before the ink was dry right now. “
Suncor, the company behind Petro-Canada and the largest oil sands company in Alberta, unveiled its emission reduction plan this week. It is certainly ambitious. Suncor said it will reduce its emissions by 35% by 2030 (again, compared to 2019) while increasing the amount of oil it produces. The announcement made it the first major oil sands company to set a target for total emission reductions rather than simply improving efficiency.
Some of the reductions will come from carbon capture and storage technologies, an approach that will likely require government subsidies, likely through tax credits. Other gains will come from things like burning cleaner fuel, rather than carbon-intensive coke, to create the large amounts of steam used to separate petroleum bitumen from the surrounding sand, as well as investing in production. cleaner hydrogen. All of this involves spending money.
Professor Leach said there was no absolute way to gauge the realism of Suncor’s plan to cut emissions and increase production during a period of steadily declining oil demand.
“A lot of what is behind this, whether it’s Suncor or some other company, is that we imagine everything can go on as before,” he said. “So we’re going to continue to do what we’re doing on the refining, upgrading and retail side. And we’re going to invest in cleaner hydrogen production to make it happen.
But there is, he said, a big “but”: “What does my business model look like in a net zero world? This is where things get really complex.
The answer to this depends on where oil prices are going, a destination so uncertain that Professor Leach is unwilling to forecast.
“The carbon tax stuff gets all the heat and the light,” he said. “But really what Fundamentally changed the value of oil sands projects is the massive drop in long-term expectations for the value of oil. We have this huge unknown, so basically all of these questions boil down to: What do you think the price of oil will be?
