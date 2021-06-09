Legal tax evasion by the wealthy has become widespread over the past half century for several reasons. On the one hand, inequalities have skyrocketed, meaning the rich have more wealth to protect. And tax rates have fell significantly.

“It’s amazing how much we’ve reduced taxes even since 1997 – on dividends, the inheritance tax threshold, capital gains and the top rate,” Owen Zidar told me, an economist from Princeton University. “All of those things got more favorable at the top of the cast.” the lower corporate tax rate – effectively a tax reduction for shareholders – was also significant.

You sometimes hear the cynical view that raising taxes for the rich is unnecessary because they have the resources to evade all the taxes the government is trying to impose. But history suggests otherwise.

While some tax avoidance is inevitable, the federal government was largely successful in raising taxes when it tried. The richest Americans paid more than 50% of their income in federal taxes during the 1950s and 1960s (and were less successful in protecting their wealth from taxes). Today that percentage has fallen below 30 percent.

There are three main ways to reverse the decline in tax payments by the rich, said Gabriel Zucman of the University of California, Berkeley. One is a direct wealth tax, like those proposed by Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Two is a tax on unrealized gains – assets that have appreciated in value – like Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon has proposed. The third is a corporate tax increase, as President Biden advocates. There are also more modest ideas, such as a higher property tax.

Corporations can choose how much or not to tax their richest people, Zucman said. “For billionaires,” he added, “federal income tax – the backbone of the US tax system – has become a voluntary tax.”

Reactions to the story

Michael linden, Head of administration Biden: “We already knew that some of the bigger companies don’t pay income tax. Now we know that some of the richest people can get away with paying no income tax as well. It is time to reform.