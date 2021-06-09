A voluntary tax
It has been a back and forth throughout American history: How much tax should the rich pay?
During colonial times, parts of the North taxed the wealthy more than Europe, with Massachusetts even going so far as to enact a wealth tax that covered financial assets, land, jewelry, and more. The southern colonies, on the other hand, rates kept low and inefficient collection, to prevent taxes from undermining slavery by eroding the wealth of slave owners.
After the country’s founding, proponents of lower taxes generally won – until the 20th century, when rising inequality, two wars and the Great Depression led Washington to create the most progressive tax system in the world. . Then the situation reversed again and top tax rates fell in recent decades.
Yesterday, the ProPublica press agency posted a scoop, based on the tax returns of thousands of wealthy Americans, including Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Rupert Murdoch, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg. An anonymous source sent the material to ProPublica after the organization published articles about the IRS’s lax application of taxes on the wealthy. (Here is the explanation of ProPublica why he decided to publish the new story, despite the privacy concerns.)
Tax returns offer details of a story that has been clear for a long time: The rich now pay surprisingly low tax rates.
To take an example, Bezos’ wealth soared $ 120 billion from 2006 to 2018, and his federal taxes during that time were only 1.09% of the wealth gain. The situation of the average household was radically different: their taxes accounted for more than 100% of the increase in their wealth.
“Buy, borrow, die”
One of the main reasons that very wealthy people can avoid taxes is that the American system only taxes realized gains, such as wages or sales of stocks. But the rich often live on unrealized gains – in the form of stocks and other assets that rise in value over time. The rich borrow against these assets to pay for homes, islands, and private planes, and then use various strategies to avoid paying taxes on debt repayment.
One of those strategies is to wait until after death to pay off the loan – or what University of Southern California tax expert Edward McCaffery calls “buy, borrow, die.” Robert McClelland of the Center for Tax Policy called him the main revelation in the history of ProPublica.
During this time, the rich are often able to keep their taxable income low. In 2011, Bezos reported so little income that he was entitled to and claimed a $ 4,000 child tax credit. In 2016 and 2017, billionaire Carl Icahn paid no federal income taxes.
Legal tax evasion by the wealthy has become widespread over the past half century for several reasons. On the one hand, inequalities have skyrocketed, meaning the rich have more wealth to protect. And tax rates have fell significantly.
“It’s amazing how much we’ve reduced taxes even since 1997 – on dividends, the inheritance tax threshold, capital gains and the top rate,” Owen Zidar told me, an economist from Princeton University. “All of those things got more favorable at the top of the cast.” the lower corporate tax rate – effectively a tax reduction for shareholders – was also significant.
You sometimes hear the cynical view that raising taxes for the rich is unnecessary because they have the resources to evade all the taxes the government is trying to impose. But history suggests otherwise.
While some tax avoidance is inevitable, the federal government was largely successful in raising taxes when it tried. The richest Americans paid more than 50% of their income in federal taxes during the 1950s and 1960s (and were less successful in protecting their wealth from taxes). Today that percentage has fallen below 30 percent.
There are three main ways to reverse the decline in tax payments by the rich, said Gabriel Zucman of the University of California, Berkeley. One is a direct wealth tax, like those proposed by Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Two is a tax on unrealized gains – assets that have appreciated in value – like Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon has proposed. The third is a corporate tax increase, as President Biden advocates. There are also more modest ideas, such as a higher property tax.
Corporations can choose how much or not to tax their richest people, Zucman said. “For billionaires,” he added, “federal income tax – the backbone of the US tax system – has become a voluntary tax.”
Reactions to the story
Michael linden, Head of administration Biden: “We already knew that some of the bigger companies don’t pay income tax. Now we know that some of the richest people can get away with paying no income tax as well. It is time to reform.
Binyamin Appelbaum, Opinion of the New York Times: “The rich live by a different set of rules, spending lavishly on money that is not taxed as income. “
Jody avirgan, podcast host: “There is already a jaded opinion emerging around ProPublica IRS reporting, like ‘what the scandal is, this is everything any wealthy person or financial journalist already knew.’ But, like, that’s the point! “
Megan McArdle, The Washington Post: “I thought the ProPublica tax analysis of billionaires was going to be exciting. Instead, it told me things that I already knew.… The most exciting thing is to wonder who gave them the information. and how long that person will spend in jail when they are arrested, as I think they will be. (Federal authorities investigate the leak.)
THE LAST NEWS
Politics
Other great stories
A Times classic: the 36 questions that lead to love.
Lives lived: Douglas Cramer produced some of the most successful television shows of the 20th century, including “Dynasty” and “The Love Boat”. He died at 89.
ARTS AND IDEAS
The relatable anguish of Olivia Rodrigo
She’s an 18-year-old pop star with two hit singles and the biggest debut album of the year. She has been praised by Taylor Swift and has performed at awards shows. But less than a year ago, you probably didn’t know Olivia Rodrigo’s name.
Although Rodrigo grew up in entertainment – she starred in a spin-off of “High School Musical” on Disney + – she found mainstream fame with the release of her hit single, “Drivers License,” in January. His album, “Sour”, was built on this momentum. It’s a burning rupture disc, co-written by Rodrigo, full of rage and generational angst. There are pop-punk songs reminiscent of Avril Lavigne and Paramore, and richly detailed lyrics inspired by Swift.
“It’s cranky, poppy, punk, bratty, funny, sweet, sad, and talks about the overwhelming feelings of being alive and being in unrequited love,” Scaachi Koul written in BuzzFeed News.
Rodrigo’s popularity isn’t limited to Gen Z. Older listeners (and critics) have embraced his music. Lindsay Zoladz, write for NPR, said his teenage daughter would have been skeptical of Rodrigo’s Disney pedigree. “But in the end, I have to think I would have been drawn to the ocean current of the subjectivity of her music, an extremely detailed and deeply felt maiden perspective.” – Sanam Yar
For more: Music critics deepen Rodrigo’s success in the last episode of “Popcast”.