A very rare conviction

The conviction for murder of a police officer is an extremely rare event.

There have been only seven murder convictions of officers in fatal shootings since 2005, according to Philip Stinson of Bowling Green State University. This suggests that the odds of a police murder leading to a murder conviction are about one in 2,000.

Yet a jury in Minneapolis yesterday sentenced Derek Chauvin for second degree murder (plus two other counts) for killing George Floyd last May. A typical sentence for this crime in Minneapolis is 12 and a half years in prison, although prosecutors have asked for more and the maximum is 40 years. A judge will condemn Chauvin in about eight weeks.

Those close to Floyd said they felt relieved by the verdict. “I hope I can finally get some sleep,” said Philonise Floyd, George’s brother.

Chauvin’s conviction does not automatically signal a new era of police accountability. The Floyd case was the exception of all exceptions. A video, watched worldwide, showed Chauvin pressing his knee onto Floyd for over nine minutes. These images have led to weeks of some of the largest protests in U.S. history. And during the trial, the so-called blue wall of silence – that is, the willingness of many officers to protect their colleagues, regardless of their misconduct – crumbled. “To a lot of people it seemed like it took all of this for the justice system to take on only basic accountability,” President Biden said said late yesterday.