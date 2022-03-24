A Very British Climate Project Unites Soggy Weather and a Victorian Work Ethic

Britain’s official rainfall records now go back to the year before Queen Victoria ascended the throne, thanks to the efforts of thousands of volunteers who, cooped up at home during Covid, were brought together by their passion for a very British concern: the weather.

It began when Ed Hawkins, a climate scientist at the University of Reading in England, put out a call for help transcribing more than 65,000 handwritten logs of monthly rainfall, spanning three centuries, from across Britain and Ireland.

The writing in the records was too irregular to be read by machine; human eyes were needed. More than 16,000 people answered Dr. Hawkins’ request, and together they chewed through the task in a little over two weeks.

That was two years ago, during Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown. Now, the nation’s weather agency, the Met Office, has processed 3.3 million data points from the transcribed pages and added them to its national rainfall statistics, enriching the official record with many more observations and extending it back to 1836. Among the newly digitized information is fresh detail on the curious weather of 1852, when an exceptionally dry spring was followed by severe flooding in November and December.