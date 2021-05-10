A variant of the coronavirus first found in India is now officially a “ variant of concern, ” the WHO said.
Amid a worsening crisis in India, the World Health Organization announced on Monday that it had designated the B.1.617 variant, which is increasingly common in the country, as a worrying variant. Scientists still don’t know much about the variant, but they fear it may help fuel the rise in coronavirus infections in the country, which experts say are likely underestimated.
“There is increased transmissibility demonstrated by some preliminary studies” of the variant, said Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, technical manager of the WHO response to the coronavirus.
Dr Van Kerkhove also said that a study involving a limited number of patients, which had not yet been peer reviewed, suggested that antibodies from vaccines or infections with d ‘other variants might not be as effective against B.1.617. However, the agency said the vaccines would likely remain potent enough to provide protection against B.1.617.
More details will be released in a report on Tuesday, Dr Van Kerkhove said.
The variant was first detected in India at the end of 2020, but became more common in the country from March. It has since been found in 32 countries including the United States and the United Kingdom. The WHO announcement comes as more medical experts add their voices to a chorus of condemnation of the Indian government’s response and call for nationwide restrictions to try to limit the horrific number of dead.
Even if the official figures are already staggering – more than 350,000 new infections per day this month and nearly 250,000 deaths in total – some experts say the numbers are vastly undercounted and believe India is about to suffer more than a million deaths by August.
Initially, the WHO classified B.1.617 as a “variant of interest” because it contained certain mutations that have been linked to higher transmission and the potential to escape vaccines. At a press conference on Monday, agency officials said they had taken him to the next level.
Other variants of concern include B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the UK, and P.1, which was originally detected in Brazil.
But experts warn it’s not yet clear how much factor B.1.617 played in India’s catastrophic increase in cases. They signal a perfect storm of public health blunders, such as allowing massive political rallies and religious festivals in recent months.
“I’m concerned about 617 – I think we need to watch very closely,” said Kristian Andersen, a virologist at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, Calif. But he cautioned that relatively few variant samples are being analyzed in India, making it difficult to know how dangerous B.1.617 is. “We really, really need better data from India,” he said.
