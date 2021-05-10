A variant of the coronavirus first found in India is now officially a “ variant of concern, ” the WHO said.

Amid a worsening crisis in India, the World Health Organization announced on Monday that it had designated the B.1.617 variant, which is increasingly common in the country, as a worrying variant. Scientists still don’t know much about the variant, but they fear it may help fuel the rise in coronavirus infections in the country, which experts say are likely underestimated.

“There is increased transmissibility demonstrated by some preliminary studies” of the variant, said Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, technical manager of the WHO response to the coronavirus.

Dr Van Kerkhove also said that a study involving a limited number of patients, which had not yet been peer reviewed, suggested that antibodies from vaccines or infections with d ‘other variants might not be as effective against B.1.617. However, the agency said the vaccines would likely remain potent enough to provide protection against B.1.617.

More details will be released in a report on Tuesday, Dr Van Kerkhove said.

The variant was first detected in India at the end of 2020, but became more common in the country from March. It has since been found in 32 countries including the United States and the United Kingdom. The WHO announcement comes as more medical experts add their voices to a chorus of condemnation of the Indian government’s response and call for nationwide restrictions to try to limit the horrific number of dead.