A vaccine is on its way to Canada. Who will get it first?

For the first few thousand doses en route, plans vary by province. Quebec will focus on long-term care homes, while Saskatchewan will inject healthcare workers first.

In all three territories – the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and the Yukon – no one will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the near future. Instead, governments in the Far North have decided to wait for Moderna’s vaccine, which is close to approval and will be easier to handle, said Dr Howard Njoo, deputy director of the public health of the country. It does not require the ultra-low temperatures that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine does.

Children will also not receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine immediately. It is approved only for use in persons 16 years of age and older.

Dr Njoo warned that the decision-making won’t stop once officials determine which groups get it first. They may need to decide whether it is practical to initially vaccinate only those people who live in the towns that host the 14 centers to which the vaccine will be delivered. Each province has at least one center, with two each in Ontario and Quebec, but there are none in rural areas.