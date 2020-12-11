A vaccine is on its way to Canada. Who will get it first?
When a polio vaccine was announced in 1953, the CBC reported that in Canada, “The reaction was the same as at the end of a terrible war.” The 13,109 Canadians killed by Covid-19, the hundreds of thousands it has sickened and the economic turmoil it has caused in the country also appear to be the toll of a battle. The vaccine approved by Canada this week also appeared to be, if not an armistice, a turning point. The first shipment of the vaccine created by the American company Pfizer and a German company, BioNTech, is likely to still be in transit this weekend, and the first inoculations could take place as early as Tuesday. The initial quantities will be small compared to the millions of doses expected for the new year, making the first doses more of an aperitif than a deployment.
All about the vaccine, of course, is who gets it and when. Or, as one reporter told officials at one of the vaccine approval press conferences, “How are you going to make sure that’s not the case?” ‘The hunger Games’ vaccines? “
The decision of who gets vaccines first is a provincial decision. But a federal panel has come up with a list of recommendations for the choice of the first recipients, a list of candidates that officials boil down to four groups: people over 80 years; residents of long-term care homes, a group that has accounted for 71 percent of deaths to date, and the workers who serve them; Health workers; and indigenous communities.
For the first few thousand doses en route, plans vary by province. Quebec will focus on long-term care homes, while Saskatchewan will inject healthcare workers first.
In all three territories – the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and the Yukon – no one will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the near future. Instead, governments in the Far North have decided to wait for Moderna’s vaccine, which is close to approval and will be easier to handle, said Dr Howard Njoo, deputy director of the public health of the country. It does not require the ultra-low temperatures that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine does.
Children will also not receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine immediately. It is approved only for use in persons 16 years of age and older.
Dr Njoo warned that the decision-making won’t stop once officials determine which groups get it first. They may need to decide whether it is practical to initially vaccinate only those people who live in the towns that host the 14 centers to which the vaccine will be delivered. Each province has at least one center, with two each in Ontario and Quebec, but there are none in rural areas.
“If you are going to immunize health workers, well, where do you start?” Dr Njoo asked at a press conference this week. “Would it be easier, more feasible, to do it from an installation in an urban environment? This is not to say that health care workers providing health care, direct health care, in a more remote or rural setting are not as important. “
Whatever the ultimate choices of the provinces, the general plan is to vaccinate only people in priority groups until the end of March. Meanwhile, the federal government expects to receive four million doses of Pfizer and, assuming it is approved, two million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. At that point, governments will have to figure out how to deal with the remaining 35 million Canadians.
It has been widely noted that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines use radically new technology. My colleagues Jonathan Corum and Carl Zimmer have prepared definitive guides for understanding both.
Trans Canada
Fifty years have passed since the October Crisis was triggered by the kidnapping of James Cross, a British trade commissioner, and the kidnapping and murder of Pierre Laporte, Deputy Premier of Quebec. Dan Bilefsky reports that a film by the son of a leader of the FLQ, the violent extremist group that carried out the attacks, was a success while “underlining how sensitive the events of that time remain.”
On another grim anniversary, two years have passed since the Chinese government arrested Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. In their report, Javier C. Hernández and Dan noted that the two men “have now become symbols of the consequences of Beijing’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy, their fate appears to be tied to the future of China’s tumultuous relations with Canada and the United States.
Catherine Porter reports that Christmas arrived early in pandemic-stricken Canada, which Christmas trees, a rare commodity in some communities.
Following the publication of an annual Arctic review, a climate scholar told Henry Fountain, who covers climate issues at The Times, that almost “everything in the Arctic, ice and snow to human activity, change so fast that there is no reason to believe that in 30 years everything will be as it is today.
Lynn Marchessault left with her two children, two dogs and a cat from Georgia on the 6,000 kilometer road to find her husband, a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. The snow transformed the passage through western Canada in a nightmare. She was on the verge of giving up when Gary Bath, a Canadian veteran, came to the rescue.
A committee of 19 experts in medicine and other fields, appointed by the United States, concluded that mysterious disease afflicting American and Canadian diplomats, known as Havana Syndrome, was probably caused by “directed pulsed radio frequency energy”.
The Trump administration may be on the way out, but it is using the trade deal that replaced NAFTA to challenge the Canadian dairy supply management system, Ana Swanson reports.
Fred Sasakamoose, who died at the age of 86, only played 11 games in the NHL, but he became a hero for indigenous peoples and spent decades mentoring and encouraging young First Nations players.
Like Pat Patterson, Montreal native Pierre Clermont played the villain in countless wrestling matches before becoming an executive in the wrestling world. In 2014, he announced he was gay, breaking down a barrier in this community. Mr. Patterson died last week at the age of 79.
