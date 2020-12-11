A vaccine hijacked by the rich

A health worker fills a syringe with vaccine at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Credit: UNICEF / Patrick Brown.

UNITED NATIONS, December 11 (IPS) – “Vaccinating the world against COVID-19 will be one of the greatest mass undertakings in human history, and we will need to act as quickly as vaccines can be produced” , says Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director. There is a long held belief that virtually everything in this world is stacked against the poor and the oppressed. The Covid-19 vaccine is no exception as some of the richest countries in the world, including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, appear to have cornered most of the supplies – while marginalizing the poorest countries in the world. world.

The move towards the diversion of the newly found cure has unleashed a new form of misguided patriotism: vaccine nationalism.

According to a report on Cable News Network (CNN) on December 9, histrionics of American and British leaders point to the rise of vaccine nationalism in richer countries.

Rich countries, which account for 14% of the world’s population, have purchased more than half of all the most promising vaccines, according to the People’s Vaccine Alliance, an international coalition of health and humanitarian organizations.

Nine out of 10 people living in 67 poor countries will miss the vaccine in 2021, the Alliance said, noting that the agreements reached by the rich countries mean that they have “accumulated enough doses to immunize their entire population almost 3 times” . Canada is said to have purchased enough doses to immunize its citizens five times.

“Unless something drastically changes, billions of people around the world will not receive a safe and effective vaccine against Covid-19 in the years to come,” according to Anna Marriott, health policy manager for Oxfam, member of Coalition.

Vaccine nationalism is also a facet of the widening economic inequalities between developing and developed countries.

Ben Phillips, author of How to Tackle Inequality, told IPS that the scandal is not only that rich countries are marginalizing poor countries from scarce supply, but that the biggest scandal is that there is such a scarcity of supplies because companies are allowed to accumulate licenses. and know-how.

Between 1996 and 2001, the priority given to corporate intellectual property over people’s health meant that millions of people in poor countries died of AIDS when treatment for HIV was known, and could be produced at a low price, but has been maintained by a deliberately too expensive and too expensive profit policy. rare, said Phillips.

He said: “It is surprisingly petty and utterly myopic that the same approach is pursued now with Covid-19”.

The shareholders of the pharmaceutical company would increase their wealth further – just a little more slowly – if the licenses and know-how were shared so that large-scale international mass production could begin, he noted.

“We can still change course. In this way, lives can be saved and the world economy restarted. No one is safe until everyone is safe, and the world cannot recover until all countries can, ”said Phillips.

“But none of this will be given freely by the rulers – it will only happen if enough people push them to do it. Covid-19 survivors, supported by HIV survivors who know the issues, are leading an inspiring fight for this, ”he added.

The United Nations says the generalized pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 1.6 million people worldwide since the start of this year, “is not only the most serious global health crisis since the founding of the United Nations it 75 years ago, but also a humanitarian, socio-economic, security and human rights crisis. “

Source: CNN, December 10

Addressing a two-day special session on Covid-19 on December 3-4, General Assembly President President Volkan Bozkir said: “The world looks to the UN for leadership, for step up and take demonstrable action to address the greatest challenges facing our world today. This crisis requires us to shake up the way things are done, to be bold and to restore confidence in the United Nations.

Professor Kunal Sen, director of the United Nations University at Helsinki – World Development Economics Research Institute (UNU-WIDER), told IPS that it is understandable that governments in rich countries want to vaccinate their own citizens, especially those belonging to vulnerable categories, vaccine nationalism can deprive citizens of low-income countries of COVID-19 vaccines for many months.

“The world needs a popular vaccine that can be provided universally, and it is important that the international community develop a vaccine compatible with universal access, ”he said.

The New York Times reported on December 10 that three of Trump’s close political allies, infected with the virus and recovered quickly, had received drugs that were not available to the rest of Americans. As a result, Covid-19 is described as a disease of the haves and have-nots.

Asked about the “lip service” of rich countries on equitable access to vaccines as glaring inequalities persist in distribution in Africa and other developing countries, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres , told reporters on December 9: “It is true that we are seeing vaccine nationalism evolving at full speed. But the vaccines that the African continent needs, and that we all need … must be properly supported. Or we will not be able to fight effectively against the pandemic anywhere ”.

The only way, of course, is to ensure that the COVAX initiative – a coalition of over 150 countries, plus the World Health Organization, Gavi (the Vaccine Alliance) and CEPI (The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) – is fully funded.

The initiative, he said, needs $ 4.2 million in the coming months, and then additional funding thereafter, to ensure WHO-approved vaccines can be distributed. in Africa as soon as possible.

Guterres said: “Hopefully we can do this before the second quarter, but it is true that what we are seeing today is a huge effort by several countries to secure vaccines for their own populations. And so far, the requirements of COVAX in relation to the necessary funding have not been fully satisfied ”.

But COVAX is working hard, he said, and there are several vaccines underway for COVAX, and it is perfectly possible to deliver if funding is secured.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported on December 9 that a Chinese vaccine, which will be mainly available to developing countries, has been shown to be 86% effective in protecting people against Covid-19 in late stage trials. . The trials were conducted last week in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The writer can be contacted at [email protected]

