A UN monopoly of power calling for a break

Ambassador Chowdhury chairs a session of the Security Council. Credit: United Nations

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 7 (IPS) – Will four strong contenders for permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) – Germany, India, Japan and Brazil – help break the monopoly currently owned by the big five, namely the US, UK, France, China and Russia?

But if they do end up succeeding in their attempts – after more than 20 years of tramps on foot – they must come to terms with what is best described as “second-class citizenship,” as the five permanent members veto (P5) gave no indication that newcomers to their ranks will be offered a veto.

Yet African leaders have long insisted that they would not accept any permanent membership in the UNSC, the only UN body with the power to declare war and peace, without veto power.

And rightly so, because it roots political discrimination at the highest levels in a global body that preaches the virtues of equality to the outside world but refuses to practice it in its own backyard.

Speaking on behalf of the African Union, which has 54 members, and addressing a debate in the General Assembly in November 2018, the representative of Sierra Leone made it clear that “Africa asks no less two permanent seats, including the right of veto, if it remains, and five non-permanent seats ”.

But that position has not changed – and the deadlock on UNSC reform continues – and will perhaps continue for the rest of the life of the 75-year-old United Nations.

With the appointment of two new envoys – Ambassador Joanna Wronecka of Poland and Ambassador Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani of Qatar as co-chairs – there is a new attempt to resume the stalled intergovernmental negotiations on UNSC reforms.

In an interview with IPS, Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury, former President of the Security Council (March 2000 and June 2001), presented a grim outlook: “As a pragmatic and realistic observer and practitioner of the UN for nearly 50 years, I believe that the hard efforts for the reform of the SC have no prospect of significant achievement and the status quo ante is doomed to continue ”.

Asked whether the current attempt is just another exercise in political futility, he said that any valid move to revive the many times blocked efforts for “Security Council reform” usually creates a mood. of well-being full of expectations, full of hope of achievable success, full of preparations to finally break the deadlock.

Such a vibe was seen on every occasion of recovery, but unfortunately it ended up with the official reconciliation of this exercise, said Chowdhury, who was the permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN (1996-2001 ) and the UN Assistant Secretary-General (2002-2007).

However, in the true UN tradition, he underlined, the point of the agenda remains relevant and each president of the General Assembly (PGA) hopes against any hope of breakthrough.

In fact, the resumption of this multi-tiered effort for a quarter of a century has given subsequent PGAs a sense of glory and an aura of leadership – and also, for many of us, a sense of déjà vu.

Excerpts from the interview:

IPS: Why do you think exercise is doomed to fail?

Ambassador Chowdhury: What is the rationale for exploring “the possibility for intergovernmental negotiations to start early in 2021 and increase the number of meetings this session…”? Just for the sake of the cosmetic exercise because “Security Council reform” is on the agenda of the General Assembly? It should be understood that all members of the United Nations and all well-meaning and peaceful people aware of global realities are not interested in the so-called reform of the Security Council.

There are greater challenges facing humanity which require more intense engagement from the United Nations. The long-awaited change in view of the Covid-19 pandemic has bypassed the necessary change in the divisive negotiating climate at the UN. It’s still business as usual.

IPS: What do you think of the expansion of the membership of the Security Council?

Ambassador Chowdhury: If past trends in UNSC reform exercises are any guide, reform envisions four levels of Security Council membership – one, five vetoed permanent members (known as P-5); two, new permanent members without veto; three non-permanent members of 2 years, all 10 existing plus new ones; and four, the rest of the UN members who are not members of the Council.

Such expansion would in no way help but add to the mismatch in the work of the UNSC and satisfy the nationalist aspirations of the new permanent members. The noble objective of the reform exercise to reflect the realities of the current enlargement of the United Nations to 193 members would lose all credibility if this were the desired outcome.

In addition, it is quite right to allocate two permanent seats to Africa as it is the largest regional group with the fact that it has not had a permanent seat since the establishment of the UN.

IPS: Do you think the closed and non-transparent decision-making process of the Security Council is a matter of concern in the reform exercise?

Ambassador Chowdhury: In and of itself, the current SC decision-making is not what the Charter envisioned – the role of the P-5s, sometimes joined by their “friendly” non-permanent members, mocks their responsibility in maintaining the international peace and security as Members of the SC.

The history of the Council’s decision-making process clearly shows that its composition was primarily used to reflect national perspectives and advance the geostrategic objectives of the P-5. Like many, I believe that any meaningful reform of the Council must begin with the removal of the veto right.

It is well known to all keen UN observers how the veto – or in most cases the threat of veto – has been used and abused during the 75 years of the UN’s existence to subvert the best interests of the United Nations. global peace and security.

IPS: In addition to the issue of enlargement, the reform of working methods is also discussed. How can this concern be properly addressed?

Ambassador Chowdhury: Reform of working methods would not work simply by readjusting procedural functions – without changing political considerations, without moving out of failed state security strategies and replacing them with more human security-focused and people-centered strategies .

Reforming working methods without a change of political orientation would only be robotic in nature, without focusing on the human dimensions of the Council’s actions.

IPS: Civil society has repeatedly called for an opportunity to present their thoughts on CS reform. Is this considered useful and necessary?

Ambassador Chowdhury: Although “the process is intergovernmental and therefore driven by Member States”, as PGA has reiterated, the absence of civil society participation would seriously undermine the role and contribution of “We the people…” .

When civil society in general feels that it has no role, no opportunity to share its views, I think such a small, non-inclusive and non-participatory exercise is doomed to failure. PGA itself also asserted that “civil society is the backbone of democracy, and after a while we must find a way for civil society to be (re) presented here”.

IPS: What are some of the biggest failures of the UNSC over the years?

Ambassador Chowdhury: I will not go into the identification of cases where the Security Council has made a big failure – the world peace and security situation bears witness to this. I would prefer to identify the reasons that caused these failures and would continue to do so in the future, over and over again.

Structural issues and opportunities for leadership in the Council are a major obstacle. The P-5 is happy with the status quo – the way the Council operates – because it has shaped it that way over the years to its advantage. All substantive change initiatives stem from the two-year tenure of non-permanent members.

The proactive role and advice of the Secretary-General in the Security Council, without being unduly attentive to the “sensitivities” of the P-5, can lead to a marked change in the direction of the Council’s work. PGA identified that “the Secretary General is the engine and the transmission system”. After all, the Secretary-General has the moral authority and full mandate for the high office he occupies.

IPS: Is the rivalry of the great powers and the protection of client states one of the reasons for the frequent deadlocks within the UNSC over the years?

Ambassador Chowdhury: Not only has the rivalry of the great powers provoked blockages, but the “collaboration” of the great powers has also resulted in the termination of a positive initiative in the best interest of the Security Council on the part of the non-permanent members. My own experience as President of the Security Council in March 2000 amply explains this situation when I initiated the political and conceptual changes within the Council to recognize equal participation and the age-old contributions of women to peace and to global security, which ultimately resulted in the adoption of the most acclaimed United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325.

Here I would add that the only positive aspect I find in the resumption of the reform negotiations is the fact that the two co-chairs (Ambassadors of Poland and Qatar) are both eminent permanent representatives to the UN and , of course, fully qualified for this onerous and complicated responsibility.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram