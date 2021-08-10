The twenty-sixth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) to the UNFCCC will take place in November 2021 in Glasgow. Credit: United Nations

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (IPS) – The author is director of programs at the United Nations University’s Center for Policy Research The International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has published its most striking report to date, expressing a clear consensus on rapid changes in global temperatures.

Although this has been called a “Red code“A time and a ‘wake-up call’ for action, the report builds on what the scientific community has been saying for decades: Climate change is irrefutably caused by human activity and it is having impacts on people. system wide across all aspects of our lives today.

As Greta Thunberg points out, the IPCC report only summarizes the science, it doesn’t tell us what to do. Unless we take a transformational approach to climate change, we will continue to collectively press the snooze button long after the last alarm bells have sounded.

A transformational approach recognizes that we are already beyond best-case scenarios, sees climate change as a central part of our collective security, and requires a new understanding of growth.

We are already beyond the 1.5 degree threshold

For the first time, the IPCC report explains what would happen if we ceased all carbon emissions today. Global temperatures would stabilize within decades, reversing some of the most pernicious effects of climate change.

But even in a zero-carbon scenario, sea level rise would continue for centuries, causing massive human displacement and loss of livelihoods for billions of people. And that’s in a highly unlikely scenario of a total end to carbon emissions right now – the reality is going to be much worse.

While the 1.5-degree target is a useful tool to encourage emission reductions and greater funding, we need to realistically start planning for some of the worst-case scenarios spelled out by the IPCC and others. We need the kind of global disaster preparedness that was clearly lacking when the pandemic hit.

The twenty-sixth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) to the UNFCCC will take place in November 2021 in Glasgow. Credit: United Nations

The climate is fundamental for our security

Like our recent research shown, climate change acts as a risk multiplier of conflict and insecurity across the world, often causing risks indirectly through displacement, economic shocks, natural disasters and rapid changes in resources. subsistence.

Of climate wars To conflicts between farmers and herders, rising global temperatures are contributing to instability. This highlights the need to shift climate change from a marginal problem to a central problem in all major areas of government: security, health, infrastructure, education and development.

The Biden administration decision making climate change part of the US national security strategy is the right thing to do. We will need to approach the climate holistically across all government functions rather than treating it as an isolated and stand-alone issue.

A transformational approach to growth

Estimates of what is needed to tackle climate change run into the trillions per year, already far exceeding promises done under the Paris Agreement. As global populations and urbanization increase together, the cost of climate change is not only increasing dramatically, it poses an existential risk to our model of human development.

Resource mobilization is history, but if we reinvest those resources in the same type of energy use – or worse, if the pandemic response bypasses the safeguards put in place to protect the environment in a hurry to build back better – it’s going to be like putting a bandage on an amputated limb.

What is needed is a more fundamental change in the way we perceive development and prosperity: rather than being measured only in terms of gross domestic product, we need to value and measure our collective well-being, the sustainability of our actions, the capacity of our production to contribute to a cycle rather than to an infinite production of carbon.

While continuing to raise funds, the COP26 The agenda must also push this more transformational agenda, to think of development as a symbiosis with our environment rather than a parasitic or predatory relationship between humans and Earth.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram