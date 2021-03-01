A technological protective umbrella for victims of domestic violence

The Parasol cooperative

NEW YORK, March 01 (IPS) – During the COVID19 lockdown, there was an approximately 25% increase in domestic violence, which the United Nations called a “ pandemic within a pandemic. ” While the home is seen as a safe place, victims of domestic violence battling the pandemic are equally and increasingly dangerous. A protective umbrella is needed to rehabilitate victims of abuse from detection, outreach, help and support.

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically assaulted by an intimate partner in the United States and around the world even before COVID-19, domestic violence was already one of the biggest human rights violations. In 2018, over a 12-month period, 243 million women and girls (aged 15-49) around the world were victims of sexual or physical violence from an intimate partner, according to UN Women. Due to the lockdown and the current economic instability, the number of cases has pushed the already depleted resources of many organizations supporting victims to a breaking point.

Megs Shah (CEO / Founder)

To identify a solution to the critical challenges that this pandemic has brought, an event was organized by Techstars early 2020, where 60 teams from the United States participated to offer solutions adapted to the moment. Among the finalists was a team led by Megs Shah who has a background in electrical and computer engineering. Until recently, she worked as Head of Digital Investment Governance, managing technology initiative decisions at Bristol Myers Squibb. From the initial team, Megs Shah and his colleague Fairuz Ahmed decided to go further and co-founded The Parasol cooperative.

This technology-based start-up, incorporated in July 2020, has acquired traction and international nationality. Recently, the duo were also mentioned by UNWomen and UNWomen in the UAE for participating in #Womenintech and #Womeninscience as innovative entrepreneurs and were featured in Forbes magazine.

“Being at home with the abuser during the pandemic has opened up the possibility of using technology in new ways. We have to solve the problem from the point of view of the applicants, in this case, that of the victim. We identified the need, identified the gaps and proposed a technology-based solution to help organizations better serve the vulnerable population of victims and survivors of domestic violence. Megs Shah, CEO of The Parasol Cooperative, commented to IPS.

New Jersey-based Shah and New York-based Ahmed are both single mothers, immigrants from India and Bangladesh respectively, and have faced hardships related to divorce and the stigma that comes with it.

Fairuz Ahmed (co-founder)

Shan adds, “Our team is made up of advocates, tech experts and survivors who have personally faced trauma, worked in rehabilitation, and emerged as stronger individuals. From our experiences and research, we understand the many reasons survivors relapse into abusive relationships, primarily due to lack of support network and financial instability. To address these fundamental challenges, we plan to develop an online support community for daily peer support and an online program to develop professional skills, provide training and, in the long term, partner with large organizations to provide practical “ intern ” positions. to help survivors stand on their own two feet.

Working with grassroots organizations in New York, Ahmed took a different angle in supporting victims. She is a volunteer for the “Meal on a Dime” project which is part of the Bidyanondo Foundation Inc. Through its efforts, victims of abuse who run households of single mothers and belong to religious minorities living in shelters are provided with appropriate and essential food baskets, ethnic food items, baby food, sanitary supplies and more. Speaking several South Asian languages, she also conducts community outreach activities, minimizing the language divide and taboo around seeking help from South Asian immigrants and local communities.

“Coming from a broken house, a mother’s first concern is finding food for her children and the second is having a rehabilitation process in place. This also applies to single women who want to build a base for themselves after experiencing domestic violence. With the help of two nonprofits, I started a localized support system, in which a survivor will be supported with livelihoods and services. Ahmed comments to IPS.

“If this model gains momentum, I think we can launch similar efforts in other states in the near future. The Parasol cooperative has exceptional features where we minimize the language barrier and the victims can reach their preferred means. By working locally, I also aim to form a network where survivors can be hired by their own communities, ”adds Ahmed.

There are many technologies available to organizations, but many organizations are unfamiliar with them, do not know how to best use them, or simply cannot afford to use them. This is especially true for small and medium businesses. The Parasol cooperative aims to develop a technological skill set for defenders, improve overall operational efficiency and reduce costs for organizations that support victims nationally and globally. Recently, a generous donation was made by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation to help finance technological development.

There are three ways to enable and empower organizations to extend their services to survivors and victims of abuse: technology, the survivor ‘net’, and skills development. Through safe communications with victims of abuse, increasing knowledge sharing between member organizations and the survivors they support, and reducing operational costs by effectively using technology, the founders aim to build a ‘Parasol or Global Protection ”.

When women take charge of their lives and come up with a modern solution, it also narrows the gender gap and further empowers communities. Going forward, expansion plans are in place to provide services to a wider audience and to offer consolidated solutions and sponsored membership to organizations working for low-income regions around the world.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram