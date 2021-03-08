A tale old and new as another royal bride breaks free

Then there was the interview itself.

Royal bride’s bold move to slam her husband’s family in TV special recalls Diana interview in 1995 with the BBC. This is the one in which, in a somber tone, she revealed that her marriage had always been doomed because there were “three of us” in it: her, Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, her long-time lover. date and later his wife.

But it was Harry who most pointedly invoked his mother on Sunday. He said he thought Diana would have been angry and sad about the couple’s treatment. And he said she would have supported their decision to leave Britain and seek a new life away from the constraints of the royal family.

Given his experience, he said, his own fate looked inevitable.

“Going back to what you asked me – what my mother would think – I think she saw it coming,” he told Oprah. “But at the end of the day, all she would want is for us to be happy.”

For Harry, there is an added element of knowing that his father made his mother suffer and that Charles knew how unhappy she was as a royal wife. Now, he told Oprah, he and Charles had an argument with Meghan, with her father at one point refusing to take her calls.

“There is a lot to do here,” Harry said. “I feel really disappointed because he went through something similar. He knows what pain looks like and Archie is his grandson. At the same time, of course, I will always love him. But there were a lot of injuries. “