A tale old and new as another royal bride breaks free
Anyone who remembers the funeral of Diana, the Princess of Wales, in 1997, cannot help but be haunted by the heartbreaking sight of her two young sons, Princes William and Harry, walking slowly behind her coffin as he was heading towards Westminster Abbey. Their hands were folded in front; their heads were bowed. Harry looked so small in his costume.
This image has resonated over the years, a ghostly reminder of the traumatic childhood of the princes, and it once again hovered in the background as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, spoke to Oprah Winfrey Sunday night.
While the British tabloids like to play Meghan in the villainous role of the duchess of windsor – the American divorcee who lured their king in 1936 and lived with him in bitter exile, causing an irreparable family breakdown – Harry and Meghan seem determined to position her instead as a Diana of the last days, a woman abused by her in-laws, more sin than sin.
Harry has often spoken with anguish and bitterness about what happened to Diana all those years ago when she was kicked out of the royal family after her divorce from Prince Charles and later. death in a car accident in a Parisian underground passage, the paparazzi in pursuit. He raised the topic again on Sunday, drawing parallels between his mother and wife’s experiences and saying, of Diana, that he had “felt her presence throughout this process.”
He felt Shakespearean, the sense of history repeating itself through the unchanging structure of a royal line and ancient institution – as a prince spoke of breaking free from old patterns and finding a new way forward. .
Harry made the comparison explicit on Sunday by referring to the “constant barrage” of racist criticism and attacks against his wife.
“What I saw was history repeating itself,” he said, while describing Meghan’s treatment as “much more dangerous” due to the pervasiveness of social media and the corrosive element of racism.
Meghan’s discussion in the interview about her mental health issues as a royal wife, loneliness and desolation and suicidal thoughts, is reminiscent of Diana’s account of the bulimia and depression that consumed her during her own marriage. Both women said they desperately asked for help from the family, only to be ignored and rejected.
“When I talk about repeating history, I’m talking about my mother,” Harry said. “When you see something happening the same way, anyone is asking for help.”
But just like his mother, when Meghan pleaded for help, he said nothing had come. Instead, the family dismissed her concerns and told her, in essence, to keep her head down.
The couple were told repeatedly, “That’s how it is. It’s just like that, ”Harry said.
There are many parallels between Meghan and Diana.
Like Diana, Meghan married into a family that did not understand her and believed that she would comply, without complaint, with royal customs and protocol. As with Diana, when Meghan was found to be unable or unwilling to follow the family line, she said, the palace did nothing to dispel the emerging public narrative she demanded, petulant, in law. And like Diana, Meghan found herself hunted down by the tabloids, who accused her of constantly seeking attention while happily filling their pages with stories about her.
But there are also differences, beyond the fact that Diana was white and Meghan is biracial, and the fact that Diana’s marriage fell apart, while Meghan has a solid marriage and a fierce champion in Harry.
Diana was only 20 years old, very sheltered and naive, when she and charles got married; Meghan was 36 and a socialite, having made a living for years, when she married harry. She was also divorced, with a high profile job as an actress.
And Meghan is American, with an American sensibility.
Diana comes from a culture of reluctance in which tradition is revered; Meghan comes from a country where it’s okay to ask for help, discuss her feelings, and suggest that there might be better ways of doing things.
Still, there were more than a few allusions to Diana when Meghan sat down with Oprah for the interview. Meghan wore a diamond bracelet that had once belonged to Diana. (Diana’s most famous piece of jewelry, her sapphire and diamond engagement ring, can now be found on the finger of Prince William’s wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.)
Then there was the interview itself.
Royal bride’s bold move to slam her husband’s family in TV special recalls Diana interview in 1995 with the BBC. This is the one in which, in a somber tone, she revealed that her marriage had always been doomed because there were “three of us” in it: her, Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, her long-time lover. date and later his wife.
But it was Harry who most pointedly invoked his mother on Sunday. He said he thought Diana would have been angry and sad about the couple’s treatment. And he said she would have supported their decision to leave Britain and seek a new life away from the constraints of the royal family.
Given his experience, he said, his own fate looked inevitable.
“Going back to what you asked me – what my mother would think – I think she saw it coming,” he told Oprah. “But at the end of the day, all she would want is for us to be happy.”
For Harry, there is an added element of knowing that his father made his mother suffer and that Charles knew how unhappy she was as a royal wife. Now, he told Oprah, he and Charles had an argument with Meghan, with her father at one point refusing to take her calls.
“There is a lot to do here,” Harry said. “I feel really disappointed because he went through something similar. He knows what pain looks like and Archie is his grandson. At the same time, of course, I will always love him. But there were a lot of injuries. “
Towards the end of the interview, Harry opened up about his son, Archie, and his new life in California. He looked loving and melancholy at the same time. For a moment, he seemed to remember what it was like to be without a mother at the age of 12.
“The highlight for me is to stick him in the back of his bicycle in his little baby seat and take him on those bike rides,” he said. “It’s something I never got to do when I was young.”
