A statistical record of the T20 Cricket World Cup

A look back at the ups and downs of the T20 World Cup won by Australia on Sunday.

Australia beat New Zealand by five wickets on Sunday to win the T20 World Cup, the only world cricket tournament missing from its trophy cabinet.

Neither team were favorites heading into the tournament, but a scintillating performance from both sides in the semi-finals in a somewhat identical late flurry sealed their place in the final.

Al Jazeera takes a look at the tournament’s performance – in facts and figures.

Most races

Pakistani captain Babar Azam topped the batting standings, becoming the only player to cross the 300-point mark in the tournament. His tally of 303 included four scores over 50 in six innings.

David Warner, with half a century of rapid fire in the final, was second while Azam compatriot Mohammad Rizwan, who spent two days in intensive care before the final, was third.

Highest individual score

England’s Joss Buttler marked the tournament’s only centenary, after a cautious start.

South African Rassie van der Dussen (94) and New Zealander Martin Guptill (93) were the only two who could come close to Buttler’s score.

Most counters

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga finished as the tournament’s top wicket-taker with 16, a tally that included a hat-trick.

With a course of 13 wickets, Australian Adam Zampa finished second, finishing three wickets behind Hasaranga with New Zealand finalist Trent Boult, the star pitcher of the final, also taking 13.

Polka Dot Ball Champions

With the T20 becoming more of a batting game, bowlers need to offer deliveries and plan to not only take wickets on a regular basis, but also stop the flow of races.

The New Zealand fast bowling pair of Tim Southee and Boult managed 85 points each in the tournament, a remarkable feat, with Hasaranga of Sri Lanka finishing third with 80.

Borders galore

Fireworks, music and dancing at every boundary marked – this is how organizers made sure the crowd stayed on their feet during the tournament.

And it’s no surprise that Warner and Azam ended up at the top of the four-hit chart with the tournament’s lone centurion Buttler leading the six chart.