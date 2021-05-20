A spirit of unity, partnership and collaboration is necessary to realize Sudan’s aspirations

“One of the key messages remains that we hope that all regions of Sudan will work together for all of Sudan”, Special representative Volker Perthes mentionned after consulting on the future of the country with a large and diverse group of participants.

Paris conference

I just returned from Paris conference, intended to encourage the economic revitalization of the country, he told the ambassadors that member states have announced the cancellation of bilateral debt to help Sudan settle its arrears to international financial institutions.

Sudanese civil society also shared their vision for a new Sudan based on freedom, justice and economic opportunity, while Prime Minister Abadalla Hamdok reiterated his commitment to peace, said Perthes, who also heads the United Nations Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

“I encourage all of Sudan’s international and national partners to continue supporting Sudan as it implements key economic and political reforms.”

Path to Comprehensive Peace

Beginning with the peace process, the UN envoy said that on March 28, the president of the Sovereign Council of Sudan – which brings together military and civilian representatives – and the leader of the rebel group, the People’s Liberation Movement Sudanese, had signed a Declaration of Principles, which paves the way for a final agreement.

He also said that in talks scheduled for next week, UNITAMS will support the parties as well as neighboring South Sudan, the mediator, as needed.

The UN official also discussed with Abdulwahid al Nur, head of the Sudan Liberation Movement / Army in Darfur, one of the other major non-signatory factions, about the importance of engaging politically with the government to “Comprehensive peace”.

Political overview

The government continues its efforts to advance the political transition, including the “milestones” of the establishment of a peace commission, an anti-corruption commission and a transitional justice commission, among others, said Mr. Perthes.

Addressing the delays in the transition process, he underlined “above all” the fact that an inclusive and representative organization Transitional Legislative Council female participation of at least 40% has not yet been achieved.

Amid “great concern” at the limited progress in implementing the Juba Peace Agreement October of last year, the UN envoy noted some progress, such as preparation for the establishment of its monitoring and evaluation mechanism.

“Other critical aspects are not being met,” he said, pointing to security arrangements, a ceasefire, a joint protection force and other security committees, all of which have “a direct impact on the protection of civilians and overall stability ”.

Resolve armed conflicts

After inter-communal clashes that left 144 dead and some 65,000 displaced in Darfur last month, the Special Representative told Council that the government has decided to implement other critical security measures, including security forces. joint arrangements, enhanced security arrangements, related ceasefire committees and more humanitarian measures. relief.

Despite the willingness of the armed movements to propose appointed representatives for the ceasefire committees and to identify the personnel of the joint security forces, he said, “the deployments have not yet started”.

“I fear that without the rapid establishment of these joint forces and the implementation of the Sudanese national plan for the protection of civilians, we could see similar incidents like Geneina repeat themselves”, warned the UN official, referring to five days of fighting in the West. Darfur which killed dozens of people.

Continue to support Sudan – Special representative

Sudanese women

Meanwhile, Sudanese women leaders continued to draw attention to disparities in security, basic needs and political participation, demanding their rights as continued reports reveal human rights violations against women and girls, including through social media campaigns inciting violence.

The Special Representative, the Government’s decision to ratify the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women was “an important step forward” along with the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa, and pledged the mission’s continued support for “an environment where women live. without fear for their safety and exercise all their rights ”