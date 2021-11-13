World
‘A scandal’: WHO says global recall rate exceeds vaccinations in poorest countries – Times of India
Six times more coronavirus vaccine boosters are given daily globally than primary doses in low-income countries, said the director-general of the World Health Organization said Friday, calling the disparity a “scandal that must end now”.
The official, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and others at the WHO have regularly criticized rich countries for stockpiling vaccines while low-income countries do not have enough doses to immunize their elderly, frontline health workers and other high risk groups. In August, Tedros called for a global moratorium on boosters which he then extended until the end of the year.
However, countries like Germany, Israel, Canada and the United States have launched recall programs. The WHO said in an email that 92 countries have confirmed programs to provide additional doses and none of them are low income.
About 28.5 million COVID doses of vaccine are administered daily around the world. According to the WHO, about a quarter of these are booster or supplemental doses. (The boosters are meant to boost protection for those who have been fully vaccinated previously; additional doses are for people with compromised immunity whose initial vaccinations failed to sufficiently protect them against the virus.)
WHO officials compared the at least 6.9 million daily doses added worldwide to 1.1 million primary doses given in low-income countries.
Only 4.5% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Our world in the Data project at Oxford University, a figure that is eclipsed by rates in richer countries.
The United States recently authorized booster shots for some recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, and anyone who took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This week Colorado and California announced they would allow booster shots for all vaccinated adults.
Experts in the United States have been divided over whether boosters are necessary for most healthy Americans, and many say the initial vaccination schedule continues to offer strong protection against serious illness and hospitalization. . Other experts argue that new data indicates that boosters thwart waning protection.
Tedros also warned that access to vaccines was not enough to stop the virus, highlighting a wave of infections and deaths in Europe that has led the Netherlands to plan a partial lockdown, the first recent lockdown in the region affecting both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
“COVID-19 is on the rise in countries with the lowest vaccination rates in Eastern Europe, but also in countries where vaccination rates are among the highest in the world. Western Europe“Tedros said.” This is another reminder, as we have said time and time again, that vaccines do not replace the need for other precautions. ”
Each country should tailor its response to its situation, he said, but should also use measures such as physical distancing and masking to help curb transmission and reduce strain on health systems.
