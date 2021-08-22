A rush for news, moment by moment: behind our live coverage
Time initiate explains who we are and what we do, and offers a behind-the-scenes look at how our journalism comes together.
When the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan began to accelerate at breakneck speed, the New York Times quickly shifted to live coverage mode: Journalists and editors published developments as they unfolded on the collapse of Kandahar, the disintegration of the Afghan army, the global response to the actions of the US government and more, all brought together .
The live coverage format, which allows reporters to share the news as they learn it, has become familiar to The Times for reporting big events. So far this year, the newsroom has published over 800 live stories, each consisting of a series of dispatches and updates that together can add up to thousands of words. On a typical day, The Times publishes four live packages – on the coronavirus, Politics, economic news and extreme weather conditions – but there were days with up to eight.
In the midst of it all is the Live Team, a unit of a dozen journalists and editors that was formed earlier this year to work with newsroom offices to create and execute stories. breaking news reports.
The Times has moved beyond its role as a New York-centric print newspaper, said Marc Lacey, associate editor who heads the Live team. It is now a global digital news organization that also produces podcasts, videos and newsletters as well as a newspaper. Investing in the Live team is just the latest step in its continued evolution, he added.
“I want people all over the world to think of us when a big story breaks out,” he said. “Whether it’s Times Square or Tiananmen Square or somewhere in between.”
News events on the front page – Forest fires, the earthquake in Haiti, the resignation of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo – are obvious candidates for live coverage. But the Times offered live coverage of the Grammy Awards, the National Spelling Bee, the Olympics, same Interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.
“Anything that people want to know immediately is a good solution,” said Traci Carl, one of the two associate editors of the Live team.
The live stories are anchored by beat reporters who are experts in their subject matter, and the Live team works as a group of consultants for other departments. Its reporters will come up with ideas, solve problems, help with reporting and editing, and sometimes create or manage a live story. “We act as a support system for the offices,” Ms. Carl said. “We help them put together a team and advise them on the best approaches, but we don’t want to manage their coverage. “
While the Times’ Express Bureau, another unit of journalists and editors, initially responds to a lot of breaking news, the Live team, working with other departments, is focused on building a live coverage. Express reporters are often essential to help with live coverage, as are other offices such as international and national correspondents dispatching to the scene.
The Times mainly uses two types of live formats. A fast-growing blog, in which the latest information appears at the top, allows journalists to make short comments interspersed with concise reported articles, a format used for the Derek Chauvin trial and the Emmy Award. The briefings, which have an index of their entries at the top, “are more of a synthesis of a great story, a little higher,” Lacey said.
“A blog is like a news fire hose,” said Melissa Hoppert, associate editor of the Live team. “A briefing is an organized experience with take out food in mind: here’s what you need to know if you only read one thing on the subject all day. “
The Times experimented with live blogging for about a decade, and it turned to live coverage to report on important events like the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015. The Times published its first daily coronavirus briefing on January 23, 2020, and hasn’t stopped since, making it the organization’s oldest 24-hour live briefing.
Reader’s demand for live coverage, particularly the coronavirus briefing, which recently surpassed 900 million pageviews, led The Times to create the Live team.
Producing the daily live briefings requires collaboration between dozens of editors, journalists and researchers around the world: the coronavirus briefing, for example, is a 24 hour relay involving multiple time zones and three centers in Seoul, South Korea; London; and New York.
Editors overseeing briefings stay in constant contact via video conferences as well as email, several encrypted apps, internal discussion groups, and Google Docs.
“It’s intense,” Ms Hoppert said of a briefing post at a late-breaking news event. “You’re basically figuring out what’s going on along with the readers. “
