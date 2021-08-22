A rush for news, moment by moment: behind our live coverage

Time initiate explains who we are and what we do, and offers a behind-the-scenes look at how our journalism comes together.

When the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan began to accelerate at breakneck speed, the New York Times quickly shifted to live coverage mode: Journalists and editors published developments as they unfolded on the collapse of Kandahar, the disintegration of the Afghan army, the global response to the actions of the US government and more, all brought together .

The live coverage format, which allows reporters to share the news as they learn it, has become familiar to The Times for reporting big events. So far this year, the newsroom has published over 800 live stories, each consisting of a series of dispatches and updates that together can add up to thousands of words. On a typical day, The Times publishes four live packages – on the coronavirus, Politics, economic news and extreme weather conditions – but there were days with up to eight.

In the midst of it all is the Live Team, a unit of a dozen journalists and editors that was formed earlier this year to work with newsroom offices to create and execute stories. breaking news reports.

The Times has moved beyond its role as a New York-centric print newspaper, said Marc Lacey, associate editor who heads the Live team. It is now a global digital news organization that also produces podcasts, videos and newsletters as well as a newspaper. Investing in the Live team is just the latest step in its continued evolution, he added.