A roadblock for the elected Iranian president: he is on the American sanctions list

At a 2019 rally for commanders of Iran The powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Ebrahim Raisi, the conservative head of the country’s justice system at the time, vowed to dismember the corrupt Iranians and praised the Guardians for downing an American drone.

“We will not only cut off the fingers, but also the arms of the corrupt,” Raisi said at the time, according to videos released in Iranian media, adding that the drone downing helped change the mood. of the country “to challenge instead of negotiations.

Today, Mr. Raisi, a 60-year-old outright cleric and close ally of the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was President elect after a campaign widely regarded as designed to ensure its victory.

For the past 18 months, the president-elect has been at the helm of Iran’s justice system, although human rights groups say he has a well-documented record of serious human rights violations over the years. past three decades, both before and during his tenure on the bench. He has been accused of playing a role in sending thousands of political prisoners to their deaths in the 1980s and in the deadly crackdown on anti-government protests in 2009 and 2019.