A road race in New York City suggests competitive runners can start over.
New York Road Runners, the club that puts on the New York Marathon, announced the return of its first regularly scheduled race since the start of the pandemic.
On Thursday, the club announced it will host the annual New York Mini 10K on June 12. The 10 kilometer race, reserved for women, took place. annually since 1972, with the exception of last year.
“This is our first real table,” said Kerin Hempel, the organization’s interim CEO. “It’s starting to say ‘OK, we’re back, we’re coming back.'”
It will not be the first race the club has organized since the start of the pandemic.
The organization has hosted a series of “back to racing” events as drivers starting last fall, allowing very small pitches to operate with safety protocols in place. Among other measures, the races had temperature controls, staggered starts and various gatherings of runners.
These events, Hempel said, gave the NYRR the confidence to move forward with its first regularly scheduled race since March 2020.
The Mini 10K field will be smaller than in previous years, with a maximum of 1,200 runners. The race will also have safety protocols, such as requiring runners to mask themselves at the start and finish. (They will also be strongly encouraged to wear masks during the race.)
This will be the first time the NYRR has hosted elite athletes since the 2019 New York Marathon, with 25 elite athletes expected at the start line. The 2019 Mini 10K champion, Sara hall, will return to defend his title.
The announcement comes as riders contemplate – with cautious optimism – the return of major road races. Ms. Kempel anticipated the question in the minds of many: What does this mean for the New York City Marathon?
“We said the marathon will happen, “she said.” It’s more about what it’s going to look like and how many people we can accommodate on the course. “
