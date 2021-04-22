A road race in New York City suggests competitive runners can start over.

New York Road Runners, the club that puts on the New York Marathon, announced the return of its first regularly scheduled race since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the club announced it will host the annual New York Mini 10K on June 12. The 10 kilometer race, reserved for women, took place. annually since 1972, with the exception of last year.

“This is our first real table,” said Kerin Hempel, the organization’s interim CEO. “It’s starting to say ‘OK, we’re back, we’re coming back.'”

It will not be the first race the club has organized since the start of the pandemic.

The organization has hosted a series of “back to racing” events as drivers starting last fall, allowing very small pitches to operate with safety protocols in place. Among other measures, the races had temperature controls, staggered starts and various gatherings of runners.