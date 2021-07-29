A reshaped United Nations system, crucial for a changing world

LETHBRIDGE, Canada, Jul 29 (IPS) – From an international humanitarian perspective, the first half of 2021 has been disappointing. We are no further ahead in ending the conflict in Syria and Yemen. From the nascent democracy it had become, Myanmar fell into what most of its people had hoped to be a bygone era of military rule. And in Ethiopia, where its Prime Minister, Ably Ahmed, received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, the armed conflict in Tigray is preventing the 2020 winners of the same prize, the World Food Program, from delivering the food necessary to stop at least 350,000 Ethiopians from starvation to death.

Trevor Page

These are not the only conflicts raging in 2021. There are many in Africa and a few still persist in Asia and South America. And once again Afghanistan, the country that challenged Alex the Great, the British, the Russians and now the Americans and NATO, is poised to take center stage on the humanitarian front.

Since its founding in 1945, Canada has always looked to the United Nations to prevent armed conflict and alleviate the human suffering they cause. This includes preventing the use of hunger as a weapon of war. Canada’s contribution to United Nations peacebuilding has declined significantly since 1970, when its proposal of 0.7% of a donor country’s GNI was accepted as a target for foreign aid. Nevertheless, it is still among the top five donors to the World Food Program. Canadians expect the United Nations to do its job.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and WFP Executive Director David Beasley have repeatedly warned that unless war and armed conflict end, people could starve to death in several countries. They called on the leaders of the opposing camps and those who wage proxy wars to let UN aid workers and their NGO partners do their work. In early February 2021, shortly after the start of the fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, David Beasley traveled to Addis Ababa. It was assured that immediate access to Tigray would be granted to WFP and other aid workers, as well as safe passage for its convoys of food aid trucks. Well, that hasn’t happened for months. The first WFP plane with aid workers did not land in Makelle, the capital of Tigray, until July 22. As for the convoys of WFP food aid trucks, they are frequently attacked or blocked en route and have nothing to do with free passage.

So why is the UN so ineffective in ending conflicts, or even in gaining access to humanitarian supplies? Everything is linked to the principles on which the United Nations was founded: non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states. So are UN aid workers just supposed to sit idly by when a government decides to attack and kill some of its citizens, or let many starve to death when famine threatens? No, not since the 2005 World Summit, when governments unanimously adopted R2P or the Responsibility to Protect.

In the aftermath of the Rwandan genocide in 1994 and the Srebrenica massacre in 1995, UN Secretary General Kofi Annan insisted that traditional notions of sovereignty had been redefined: “States are now widely understood as instruments of government. service to their peoples, ”he argued. In his report “We the People” on the role of the United Nations in the 21st century, he asked the following question: “If humanitarian intervention is, indeed, an unacceptable attack on sovereignty, how should we respond to a Rwanda, to a Srebrenica – to flagrant and systematic violations of human rights that offend all the precepts of our common humanity? “

Yet despite widespread human suffering in Syria, Yemen, Myanmar and Ethiopia, the responsibility to protect has not been invoked. More work needs to be done on R2P, including an extension of its scope. The same goes for “humanitarian intervention”, which does not always require the deployment of foreign forces to alleviate human suffering. And the voluntary agreement of the members of the P5 Security Council (Great Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States) to suspend their right of veto when resolutions to stop genocide and crimes against humanity are considered is another ad hoc effort to prevent the massive slaughter of mankind. . But with more and more ordinary people around the world standing up and letting their governments know that crimes against humanity and starving to death are not acceptable, it is clear that the piecemeal approach we have cobbled together in over the past half century is well below today’s expectations. A complete overhaul and reorganization of the United Nations humanitarian system is required as a first step.

In September, when the United Nations General Assembly resumes, Antonio Guterres will be reconfirmed as United Nations Secretary General. Over the next 5 years, he will have the opportunity to make some changes to the United Nations system that he keeps talking about without having to worry if any of the P5s oppose his second term. It will have to move quickly on the 2030 Agenda, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs. In less than a decade, these objectives are far from being achieved. We must reduce inequalities; it is a major cause of conflict.

Covid-19 is the biggest challenge the world has faced since the Spanish flu a century ago. It has affected everyone and everything we do. It has increased the number of food insecure people in the world by 149 million, according to WFP; so nearly a billion of us now go to bed hungry. And although Covid vaccines have been developed in record time, variants will continue to emerge and we will catch up for years to come.

Climate change, an even greater challenge, is already upon us and is set to intensify. Extreme weather conditions devastated parts of northwestern America and neighboring Canada this spring, causing excruciating heat and forest fires. Abnormal flooding in China and Germany has resulted in unusually high mortality and devastated cities in both countries.

So while 2021 will be a disappointing year for multilateralists, the challenges ahead in 2022 and beyond will be even greater. Despite the obstacles, United Nations humanitarian workers and their NGO partners have already saved many lives in 2021. But years of experience show that a reorganized United Nations system is essential if we are to effectively meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Trevor Page, residing in Lethbridge, Canada, is a former director of the World Food Program. He also served with the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR and what is now the United Nations Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram