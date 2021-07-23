A reopening of the borders, at least one way, and some travel advice

[Read: The U.S. reaffirms its land border restrictions as Canada relaxes its own.]

Along with all this, the Toronto Blue Jays were allowed to end their exile in the United States, James Wagner Reports. And for the beleaguered Canadian tourism industry, there is now hope that Americans who are fed up with hanging out in their homes since March of last year will choose Canada as the destination for their first escape.

In The Times’ Frugal Traveler column, Elaine Glusac argues to Americans that a jump to Canada can get them around the world with much less jet lag or in the comfort of their family car.

Unless you are new to Canada, you are probably familiar with most of the destinations mentioned in his article, such as Quebec. It was clearly not intended for Canadians, but you might want to pass it on to your friends or family who live outside the country.

And before taking a break, I’ll give you a little travel advice. The easing of the restrictions means that some of you may find yourself, as I did on a posting a month ago, driving the Trans-Canada Highway through southern Alberta. When you reach Medicine Hat there is, of course, no shortage the tallest tipi in the world. But this time, I ventured further into town to visit the museum and art studio of former Medalta pottery factory.