A regional agreement for a healthy ecosystem in Latin America and the Caribbean

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sep 08 (IPS) – On August 31, 2021, five nations, including Costa Rica – the country where the Escazú Accord was adopted – publicly announced that they are working on a proposal for the Council United Nations Human Rights Law recognizes globally the right to a safe, healthy and sustainable environment at its 48th meeting in September.

In a world where socio-ecological crises are too prevalent, do we need a broader human rights framework where empathy and hope through legal innovation also have a prominent place? Can we imagine a world in which everyone can effectively engage in public participation and have access to information and justice?

Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), like other regions of the world, faces significant socio-ecological challenges. In 2018, the United Nations Economic Commission for LAC estimated that approximately 185 million people lived in poverty.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these already high numbers are increasing with more than a third of its 650 million inhabitants now live in poverty.

The pressures for healthy CLA ecosystems range from climate change to land and water pollution, and the conversion of tropical forests to monoculture plantations. The LAC region shows an increasing trend of major pressures on biodiversity with the highest proportion of threatened species on Earth.

Latin America – my homeland for many years – has consistently led the disastrous statistics of dangerous places to be an environmental human rights defender since Global witness started publishing data in 2012.

Yet there is also another story. A story of ordinary and courageous women and men, girls and boys. A story of authorized rights holders and responsible duty holders who contribute on a daily basis to regional legal advances.

The dynamic grassroots and civil society pushed and pulled in the negotiations of the Regional Agreement on Access to Information, Public Participation and Justice in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean (Escazú Accord).

Their continued energy and collective action with the legislative, executive and judicial branches of their respective countries will be vital for the implementation of the Agreement.

The Escazú Accord – which combines human rights law and environmental law – entered into force on Earth Day in 2021 and has been ratified by half of its 24 signatory countries.

In the words of the United Nations Secretary-General, “… this historic agreement has the potential to unlock structural change and address the major challenges of our time. ”

Human rights are legally binding obligations that have helped precipitate societal transformations such as the recognition of indigenous peoples, peasants and local communities and individual rights in many countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In my work – which for twenty years has focused on human rights and the environment – I have seen how the degradation of healthy ecosystems particularly affects the rights of people in vulnerable situations.

However, I have also witnessed firsthand how people in vulnerable situations, including women environmental rights defenders, are often the ones to trigger change to safeguard the region’s rich biological and cultural diversity. This biocultural diversity makes essential contributions to the economy and livelihoods.

I think it is just as important to spotlight the innovations and actions of people in LAC countries as it is to report on the catastrophic environmental and social events that are affecting the region.

Reading the international media, I often find a single disaster story associated with the LAC region or certain countries. In my opinion, this narrative risks creating distance rather than bringing people together, emphasizing differences rather than our equal human dignity which is at the heart of human rights.

Leave no one behind involves recognizing everyone’s action and supporting everyone’s participation in the protection of our planet.

Rather than a tale of fear and despair of global environmental challenges, action to implement the Escazú Accord linking local and global instruments can generate positive change.

The Escazu Agreement can be based on innovative governance instruments such as participatory environmental monitoring programs – in which people not only access but also generate environmental information.

Transnational collaboration can also help, for example the European Parliament resolution 2021 which calls on the European Commission and EU member states to help countries implement the Escazú agreement.

The Escazú Agreement can also be in synergy with the post-2020 global biodiversity framework and national biodiversity strategies and action plans required by the Convention on Biological Diversity. Other instruments include national action plans to implement the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP).

Having already recognized the right to a healthy environment, the signatory countries of the Escazú Accord have a historic opportunity to defend the global recognition of this right.

Sixty-nine states have already endorsed a declaration in its favor by the Human Rights Council. Fifteen United Nations agencies have declared that “the time has come for the global recognition, implementation and protection of the human right to a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment”.

In addition to the legal obligations generated by the Escazú Agreement, I consider that this agreement also offers the opportunity to rights holders and duty bearers to place human rights narratives in a broader encompassing framework. empathy and hope for present and future generations.

The strategic use of legal innovations from the local to the global level can contribute to the stewardship of the planet and a good quality of life in harmony with nature, leaving no one behind.

Claudia Ituarte-Lima is an international public scholar and scholar. She is a researcher in international environmental law at Stockholm University, principal investigator at Raoul Wallenberg Institute for Human Rights and Humanitarian Law and guest researcher at School of Public Policy and Global Affairs at the University of British Columbia. Ituarte-Lima holds a PhD from University College London and an MPhil from the University of Cambridge. Twitter: CItuarteLima

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram