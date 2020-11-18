A progressive problem
Would you like to receive The Morning by email? Here is the inscription.
Hello. Immunity to viruses is likely to last for a long time. Biden is planning a “climate administration”. And affirmative action highlights a progressive problem.
Affirmative action is one of those divisive topics where both sides can use polls to say their position is the most popular.
Polls that poll widely on affirmative action programs for racial minorities reveal that most Americans are in favour of them. Surveys that specifically ask whether employers and colleges should consider race when making decisions reveal that most Americans say no. These two models are contradictory.
But the contradiction disappears when positive action appears on the ballot. Again and again since the 1990s, voters positive action prohibited. It’s happened in Arizona, California, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Washington.
This year in California – America’s largest blue state, where only 37 percent of the population is non-Hispanic Caucasian – progressive groups believed they had a chance to turn the tide. They sponsored an initiative that would have repealed the 1996 state ban. And this lost in a landslide: 57 percent to 43 percent, based on the latest vote count.
“California’s 14 predominantly Latino counties rejected it,” notes the Times’ Michael Powell. When forced to choose, most Americans clearly think the policy is unfair and unlikely to benefit them.
Affirmative action’s losing streak is part of a larger issue for Democrats: America is culturally more conservative than progressives would like. Many voters – from all racial groups – are moderate to conservative when it comes to affirmative action, abortion, guns, immigration and law enforcement.
One option for Democrats is to keep doing what they have been doing, the political costs be damned. Some progressives argue that each of the issues I just listed is a human rights issue and that compromise is immoral. Ultimately, they say, the liberal position will become popular, as it did on same-sex marriage.
The other option is to assume that not all major political fights are meant to have a left-wing resolution – and seek ideas that are both progressive and popular. Such ideas certainly exist, including some that reduce racial inequalities.
Typically, these ideas are economically populist and racial neutral, while disproportionately helping blacks and Latin Americans, as Matthew Yglesias points out. in its excellent new newsletter.
The expansion of Medicaid is an example. “Baby bonds” – federal grants for children, advocated by Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey – are another. Higher minimum wage is a third, economists Ellora Derenoncourt and Claire Montialoux explained. Florida voted this year for both a minimum wage of $ 15 and for President Trump.
“This is the challenge of the liberal democrats”, says Omar Wasow, a professor at Princeton who studies race and politics. “In a diverse society, how do you adopt policies that advance racial equality without reinforcing racial divisions that are counterproductive and hurt you politically?”
THE LAST NEWS
The virus
One morning read: A presidential brief from Trump would most likely sell millions copies. But publishers fear that authors and staff will revolt if they sign him, and his book will test the limits of fact-checking and accuracy.
From the review: In Nova Scotia’s “Covid-Free World”, where tight lockdowns and border closures have limited the spread of the virus, life goes on like a year ago, Stephanie Nolen writes.
Lives lived: The son of a mason, Sheldon Solow built a Manhattan real estate empire from the ground up, joining developers like Harry Helmsley and Larry Silverstein to mark the city’s skyline. He died at 92.
The rise of a new musical genre: hyperpop
Listening to a hyperpop song for the first time can be a shocking experience. It sounds a bit like a fun mirror version of pop, full of energetic, glitchy vocals. The music mixes elements of dance, emo, punk and rap.
Last year, Spotify certified hyperpop as a budding musical genre by creating a playlist of the same name. The music is often made by young internet-savvy artists who grew up on platforms like SoundCloud and Discord, exposing them to many types of independent music and a spirit of creative DIY. The genre also has a close association with the LGBTQ + community, and many of its best performers are queer or transgender.
Spotify created their playlist after noticing that a first experimental album that defies genres by a duo named 100 gecs had attracted a loyal following online. Two other emerging stars are both 15 years old: the osquinn and the sword. (Lowercase letters seem to be common in the genre.)
“Hyperpop is a parody of pop,” explains Lizzy Szabo, senior playlist editor, said Vice. “He almost laughs at himself and pushes the boundaries of that kind of quirky, traditional popstar sound.” Ben Dandridge-Lemco in The Times says the most complete hyperpop story.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
Yesterday’s Spelling Bee pangram was avalanche. Today’s puzzle is over – or you can To play online if you have a Games subscription.
Here is Today’s Mini Crossword, and a clue: a giant grain container (four letters).
Thank you for spending part of your morning with The Times. See you tomorrow. – David
PS Onion: “Governors ask Gretchen Whitmer to shut down their states so residents don’t get upset.”
Source link