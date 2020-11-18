A progressive problem

Affirmative action is one of those divisive topics where both sides can use polls to say their position is the most popular.

Polls that poll widely on affirmative action programs for racial minorities reveal that most Americans are in favour of them. Surveys that specifically ask whether employers and colleges should consider race when making decisions reveal that most Americans say no. These two models are contradictory.

But the contradiction disappears when positive action appears on the ballot. Again and again since the 1990s, voters positive action prohibited. It’s happened in Arizona, California, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Washington.

This year in California – America’s largest blue state, where only 37 percent of the population is non-Hispanic Caucasian – progressive groups believed they had a chance to turn the tide. They sponsored an initiative that would have repealed the 1996 state ban. And this lost in a landslide: 57 percent to 43 percent, based on the latest vote count.