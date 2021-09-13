A probe in Ethiopia’s Tigray did not reach the site of the Aksum attack (UN)

United Nations human rights chief says long-awaited joint investigation into abuses in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict could not be deployed at the site of one of its deadliest attacks , the alleged massacre of several hundred people in the holy city of Aksum.

Michelle Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council on Monday that the deployments in eastern and central Tigray, where witnesses accused Ethiopian and allied forces in neighboring Eritrea of ​​some of the worst abuses of the 10-month war, “could not take place”.

She cited “sudden changes in the security situation and in the dynamics of the conflict”. She did not give details.

The war changed dramatically at the end of June when Tigray forces recaptured much of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region and Ethiopian and allied forces withdrew.

The change in war came halfway through the work of the joint investigation by the UN Human Rights Office and the Ethiopian government-created Human Rights Commission, conducted between May 16 and August 20.

The joint report will be released on November 1, a delay from its previously expected release this month.

“It is already clear that the documented cases include multiple allegations of human rights violations, including attacks on civilians, extrajudicial killings, acts of torture and enforced disappearances, among other serious abuses,” Bachelet said.

“Sexual and gender-based violence is characterized by a pattern of extreme brutality, including gang rape, sexualized torture and targeted ethnic sexual violence. “

Bachelet added that during the reporting period, Tigrayan forces were allegedly responsible for attacks on civilians, including indiscriminate killings that resulted in the displacement of nearly 76,500 people in the Afar region and around 200,000 more in Amhara.

More than 200 people were reportedly killed in the most recent clashes in those areas, and 88 people, including children, were injured, she said.

“We have also received serious reports of recruitment of children into the conflict by the Tigrayan forces, which is prohibited by international law,” Bachelet said.

A joint statement last week said the team had carried out surveys in the regional capital of Tigray, Mekele, as well as the communities of Wukro, Samre, Alamata, Bora, Maichew, Dansha, Maikadra and Humera in the southern parts. and west of the region.

The team also carried out surveys in Gondar and Bahir Dar in the neighboring region of Amhara as well as in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Conflict “threatens to engulf the Horn of Africa”

Northern Ethiopia has been in the throes of conflict since November 2020, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to Tigray to overthrow the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a move which he said intervened in response to TPLF attacks on army camps. The TPLF said federal forces and their allies launched a “coordinated attack”.

The fighting continued, with multiple reports of massacres and other suspected war crimes, and hundreds of thousands suffering from starvation.

In June, Tigrayan forces recaptured Tigray’s capital, Mekelle, and federal forces largely withdrew. Since then, Tigrayan forces have launched offensives in the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and triggering allegations of summary executions and indiscriminate shelling.

The Tigrayan forces have denied the accusations, saying they were trying to break through what they describe as a humanitarian blockade on Tigray and prevent pro-government forces from regrouping.

Noting the spread of fighting in Ethiopia, Bachelet said the conflict was likely to spread “to the whole of the Horn of Africa”.

“If the situation does not improve Ethiopia will be the scene of a human tragedy of unprecedented magnitude in this century,” British Ambassador Rita French told the Human Rights Council , adding that the Ethiopian government is “presiding over a de facto blockade of Tigray” where 400,000 are now facing conditions of famine.

Ethiopian Attorney General Gedion Timothewos Hessebon told council that due to the deadline for the joint investigation, the team had not investigated recent murders reported in places such as the Amhara community of Chenna. Teklehaymanot.

The attorney general also criticized a separate investigation by the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, an organ of the African Union, as being unilateral and “therefore unrecognized by the Ethiopian government”.

The report of this body will be available by the end of the year, the vice-chairman of the commission of inquiry, Remy Ngoy Lumbu, told the council.