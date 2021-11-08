A possible childcare solution

Two grandmothers sit with their granddaughters, whom they care for while their mother works, on a street in the historic center of Old Havana, Cuba. Credit: Jorge Luis Baños / IPS

PORTLAND, USA, Nov 08 (IPS) – One possible solution to childcare needs is polygamy. Polygamy, the practice of having more than one spouse at the same time, was not against the laws of many countries in the past. For example, polygamy was made illegal in China in 1950, in France at the end of the 20th century, in United States near the end of the 19th century and became a crime in the UK at the beginning of the 17th century.

Today nearly four dozen countries around the world, representing around one-fifth of the world’s population, allow polygamy, especially in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Tanzania. In addition, some countries, like France, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, recognize polygamous marriages contracted in a country that allows polygamy.

Religions have divergent views on marriage and polygamy. For example, Islam allows a man to have up to four wives, and Hinduism and the Anglican Communion allow polygamy in certain circumstances and the Lutheran Church accepts certain polygamists.

Give people the right to decide to have additional spouses at the same time, rather than successively or serial monogamy as is the current practice in most countries, has many benefits for individuals, families and countries.

Polygamy will not require additional government spending or create a new right, like national pension programs, which largely benefit the elderly and retirees, but not families with young children. Additionally, it will make child care needs such as child care, universal preschool education, child tax credits, and after school child care unnecessary.

Tax conservatives will be happy to establish polygamy because it avoids establishing new fees and additional government spending for child care benefits. Moreover, it would not contribute to national deficits nor impact the economy of a country.

It is also important to note that allowing men and women to have additional spouses, perhaps with a limit of seven spouses at most, should significantly increase overall household income. This additional income from several employed spouses will likely move many households above the poverty line.

In addition, polygamy would allow a spouse to stay at home to look after the children and perform household chores, a role that could possibly be played between the spouses. The other spouses could then participate in the labor market and pursue their careers and professions. Many married working couples, especially those with busy schedules, often say, “What we really need is an extra spouse in the house.”

Another potential benefit of polygamy is reducing the need for a divorce. Instead of a married couple going through a costly and disruptive divorce, they could choose to stay married and simply add additional spouses to their household.

Polygamy can also be expected to reduce the incidence of marital infidelity. With multiple spouses in the household, there is an increased number of sex partners available.

Despite the benefits of polygamy, countries are unlikely to choose to establish the right to polygamy any time soon. The practice is increasingly rare, with 2 percent of the world’s population live in polygamous households and in most countries this proportion is less than 0.5 percent.

In addition, studies report a higher prevalence of mental health problems, especially among women, in polygamous relationships compared to monogamous relationships. Polygamy also creates competetion among men, which contributes to instability and insecurity in society.

In addition, the United Nations Human Rights Organization Committee called for the abolition of polygamy because it undermines the dignity of women. Some countries who recognize polygamous marriages performed in another country take steps to stop recognition altogether. Additionally, several Muslim countries banned polygamy, such as Turkey in 1926 and Tunisia in 1956, largely because it was concluded that a husband could not treat his wives with the same fairness.

Therefore, it is evident that other options are needed to meet child care needs. In particular, these needs seriously limit the use parents, in particular single parent families and low income mothers, influencing fertility the decisions, and negatively impacting household income and national economies.

Of the 2.4 billion children in the world 14 percent – or around 330 million – live in single-parent households, most often headed by single mothers. These children and their single parents face social and economic challenges.

The United States has one of the highest levels single-parent families with children. Approximately 30 percent American families with children under the age of 18, some 10 millions households, are single-parent households. The percentage of American families with children living with a lone parent, usually a mother, has triple since 1965.

In addition, childcare needs are unfavorably impacting cognitive, education and health development children, especially those from low-income households. In the United States again, the proposed enlargement child tax credits are expected to reduce child poverty by about 40 percent, about 14 to 8 percent.

Around the world, it is estimated that more than 40 percent of all children below primary school age – nearly 350 million – need but do not have access to child care. Too often, numerous of these young children spend much of their time in vulnerable and low-stimulating environments. Notable exceptions are part of the rich developed countries.

OECD countries spend on average 0.7percent of annual GDP for child care and preschool education, ranging from highs of 1.8% in Iceland and 1.6% in Sweden to lows of 0.3% in the United States and 0.2% in Turkey. Among the 33 OECD member countries, the United States ranks 30th in public spending on families and children, which includes childcare assistance (Figure 1).

Source: OECD.

In many countries, the lack of affordable, available and reliable means childcare prevents many parents, especially mothers, from actively participating in the labor market and reducing household income. Parents are too often confronted with employment the decisions based on child care needs rather than financial or professional considerations. When childcare consumes a large part of a parent’s time and income, some, usually mothers, decide to leave the labor market.

Lack of childcare also affects fertility levels. In China, for example, the lack of access to affordable and convenient childcare options is a important reason why couples don’t have more children. Of the nearly 50 million Chinese children under the age of 3, about 5 percent of them use daycare services.

In most of the rich developed countries, however, the enrollment rate of children aged 3 to 5 in early childhood education and care is relatively high, well above 80%. Again, a notable exception is the United States where the early childhood education and care enrollment rate is 66 percent, well below the OECD average of 87 percent. (graph 2).

Source: OECD.

It becomes more and more obvious that meeting child care needs and the labor market participation of parents, especially mothers, are closely linked to the overall economic growth of a country. Some argue that a country cannot be prosperous if half of its workforce is left on the sidelines due to a lack of affordable child care and early education.

Putting in place programs and policies to meet the needs of child care and early childhood education not only contributes to the development and well-being of children, their families and their communities, but is also a prudent investment. contributing to the economic, social and human development of a nation.

Joseph chamie is a consultant demographer, former director of the United Nations Population Division and author of numerous publications on population issues, including his recent book, “Births, deaths, migration and other important population issues. “