A plan to save the wild Appalachian ginseng

“You’re going to end up with bullet holes in the truck,” Davis recalls.

Things got better as Davis cultivated relationships. But to maintain that confidence, researchers pushing forest agriculture must be cautious. “The people who harvest ginseng and other wild herbs, most of them are not landowners. They can live in a small house or in a mobile home park, ”she said. For them, wild ginseng will remain an important source of income, especially during difficult economic times.

The solution, Davis says, could be arrangements with landowners or with the forest service. For example, she knows of a doctor who bought land outside Asheville with the stipulation that he was to let an old man continue to hunt sang on the property.

Burkhart echoed Davis’ caution, saying that if a small ginseng farmer wants to keep his business as a hobby rather than a codified official farm, then he’s not going to force them.

“People here despise the government enough to begin with,” he said. He added: “Many ginsengers are outlaws by their own definition. This cultural divide is at the heart of ginseng. “

“From here the path to our starting point is covered in ginseng, ”Joe Boccardy said, pointing to a wooded hill. It was late September in the rolling Boccardy farm, with Snake Mountain jutting out halfway and tawny trees dropping leaves to the ground. As Boccardy walked through electric fences and a rooster moaned in the distance, he explained how ginseng grabbed him at least 20 years ago, while working as a roofer while attending university in Appalachian State University. At this job he met a man named Doug, an old school song hunter, who took Boccardy into the woods in search of the factory.

“One day, I remember, I wanted to find some ginseng. And it was there, ”said Boccardy, who says the plant suppresses his hunger and clears his thoughts. Spotting a song in the wild, he explained, “is like finding Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in the forest.”

A few years later, Boccardy bought 30 pounds of ginseng seeds for $ 600 from an acquaintance while working in the saw palmetto industry in Florida. He planted these seeds on his farm and has grown the plant ever since.

Boccardy dreams of someday selling bottles of moonshine with a ginseng root floating in each, something new to tourists. But in general, he sells green leaves. Now Boccardy and her daughters pick the leaves, chill them in a fridge, slowly dry them in a dehydrator until they crumple, then store them until they have enough to sell – usually for about $ 150 a pound.

Boccardy was previously an inspector of the Forest Grown Verified program, which was started in 2014 by an accredited non-profit organic certification agency as a method to increase consumer confidence and the prices of forest-grown plants. The program, now administered by another nonprofit called United Plant Savers, typically involves between 20 and 30 farmers each year. But Boccardy says he fears the program, beset by the change in leadership and Covid-19, will only walk on water.

“Forest Grown Verified – it must survive,” said Boccardy. “For me, that’s the only thing we have to protect this kind of endangered plant trade.”

To protect these plants, Iris Gao not only seeks to know if the leaves are more powerful than the roots; she is also trying to clone. In the agriculture lab, Gao, who wore a homemade black mask with a fabric ginseng root sewn onto it, explained that another ecological concern about ginseng is that if farmers in Appalachia buy seeds in the big farms in Wisconsin and Ontario and throw them away. in the forest instead of planting seeds from their region of origin, their ginseng, adapted to the conditions of certain regions, might not bloom.