A personal pilgrimage to a downed warplane in Papua New Guinea
In the early afternoon of April 5, 1944, an A-20 Havoc, struggling with an apparent engine problem after an attack on the Japanese Bastion of Hollandia (now Jayapura, Indonesia), withdrew from training and fell from the sky. He disappeared into a thick jungle canopy, exploding on impact. On board were Second Lieutenant Thomas Freeman, 23, and Cpl. Ralph A. McKendrick, 22.
I visited and photographed this WWII crash site in 2019. But it was not my first visit. It happened in 1986, when I was 12 years old. My family had recently moved to Papua New Guinea to work with a Bible translation organization – some 800 languages are spoken there – and, as part of our introduction to its life and culture, we lived for six weeks in a village called Likan, along the Clay River in the Eastern Sepik Province. The wreckage site was an hour’s walk from the village.
Those weeks as a kid in Likan were – and still are – a treasure. You felt your body through the tropical air as it deposited a blanket of moisture on your face, through the clay soil on your bare feet, through the cool water of the river when you hopped in. You felt a connection with the people who cared for you, you learned. On hikes outside the village, crossing fallen trees across streams and ravines that served as rustic bridges, the villagers, skilled at balancing, would hold your arms and keep you steady.
Back in the village, you sat outside the houses and shared stories, tasted new foods, learned new words, watched the fading light of another day. On clear nights, you gazed in wonder at the Milky Way. You have felt a nascent sense of home.
This time and place of my childhood nurtured a feeling of kinship. The crash site did too.
At the start of our stay in Likan, a group of villagers drove my father, sister and I to the site. I remember the shrill sound of insects, the distance, a sense of the sacred when the wreck appeared.
Even though I started to enjoy living in Papua New Guinea very much, I still mourned the separation of a place – the United States – and the people that I had left a few months before and that I knew I would not see again. before four years old, which is a long time for a 12 year old.
To stand in front of this wreck was to be fully aware that others had also been far from home. Watching the insignia of the United States Air Force on the fuselage, touching the rivets, picking up one of the many .50 caliber cartridges strewn in the ground, considering that two lives have ended here – this has provided a larger context in to put my own distance from home, my own place in the world.
This wreck was therefore not just a vestige of war. It was also a message, an emissary, a neighbor.
In 1967, an American military team recovered the remains of the crew. But only in the last few years, thanks to a website called Pacific wrecks, that I learned the names of these two men. Lieutenant Freeman was from Wichita County, Texas, and enlisted in Dallas in April 1942. Staff Sgt. Mckendrick – he was posthumously promoted to the rank of corporal – was from McKean County, Pa., and enlisted in Buffalo, NY, in October 1942.
Lieutenant Freeman was no stranger to tragedy: his mother died when he was 11, his father when he was 15. Lt. Freeman and Sergeant McKendrick were not married when they enlisted.
On June 20, 2019, sitting next to the pilot in a single-engine Quest Kodiak, I watched a familiar landscape as the plane approached Likan. Twenty-seven years had passed since my last visit in 1992, and I and many others were traveling here to celebrate with the community the completion of the translation of the New Testament into Waran, the local language. As the plane lined up to land on the grass airstrip, I felt a deep joy, that which one feels when after a quarter of a century of wandering, one returns to a central place. in his life.
There were hugs and reunions, an old friend’s hand resting on my knee as we sat and shared stories. There was gray hair and discolored eyes. There were presentations to the children and grandchildren, the sharing of some breadfruit (which I had sorely missed), the cool river water once more on my skin.
This return seemed to me a pilgrimage, a return to significant things that shaped me when I was a child and that I wanted to rediscover. This is part of the reason why, within 24 hours of landing, I was walking with others out of the village to return to the crash site. Having now rested on the jungle floor for 75 years, the aircraft has been slightly reduced in size; Little by little, parts like a propeller had been washed away.
But the essential was still there. And standing in front of her, no longer a child, this is what I saw: that life is something that goes way back in time, and moves towards an uncertain future. This life is birth and death, landings and departures, a web in which we are all connected. This life is corrosion and rot, flowers and smiles, the cry of a cockatoo. Let life tell each other – our stories – and help each other keep balance, whether it’s crossing rickety bridges or simply crossing time.
Joel Carillet is a Tennessee-based photojournalist. You can follow his work on Instagram and Twitter.