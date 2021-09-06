A personal pilgrimage to a downed warplane in Papua New Guinea

At the start of our stay in Likan, a group of villagers drove my father, sister and I to the site. I remember the shrill sound of insects, the distance, a sense of the sacred when the wreck appeared.

Even though I started to enjoy living in Papua New Guinea very much, I still mourned the separation of a place – the United States – and the people that I had left a few months before and that I knew I would not see again. before four years old, which is a long time for a 12 year old.

To stand in front of this wreck was to be fully aware that others had also been far from home. Watching the insignia of the United States Air Force on the fuselage, touching the rivets, picking up one of the many .50 caliber cartridges strewn in the ground, considering that two lives have ended here – this has provided a larger context in to put my own distance from home, my own place in the world.