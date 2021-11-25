A New York native argues for a balloon during the Thanksgiving parade.

My team had more volunteers than lines to lead Pikachu. So I thought I would be on the sidelines, to energize the crowd. By a fluke of fate – I often describe myself as The New York Times’ Forrest Gump thanks to my random career opportunities – I was near the front of the ball when we got the signal to prepare.

I ended up directing the giant cartoon character to his final destination: the 40th Street and Seventh Avenue deflation station. (Pro tip: Be sure to watch the parade from there! From 36th Street it looked like an abandoned amusement park.)

The trip was like intense training. Towing the line requires some strength and coordination when responding to cries to lower or raise the ball. We also had to speed up our pace at times to reduce the gap between us and the float in front of us. I can’t imagine doing this on a windy day.

I did the New York Marathon and that day seemed to me to be the best in New York. People encourage foreigners. And this is the only day in town that someone could give me a glass of water, a candy or a slice of fruit and I would take it without thinking twice before eating it. Today it was the same. It will be something that I will fondly see again.