A new study hints at a reason why J. & J. and AstraZeneca vaccines can cause blood clots in rare cases.

A group of advisers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended lifting the break on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for all adults while adding a warning label on a rare but dangerous blood clots disorder. But a central mystery remains: how a vaccine that has been nearly eight millions of people cause the side effect in a few of them?

There is no clear answer yet, but Dr Andreas Greinacher, a researcher at Greifswald Medical University in Germany is leading an effort to find out. At a press conference on Tuesday, he said he had reached an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to inspect the components of the vaccine to see if it could disrupt the normal process of blood clotting under certain rare conditions.

“We just agreed that we would like to work together,” he said.

It’s possible, Dr Greinacher said, that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could cause rare side effects through the same process he suspects. is responsible for similar side effects of AstraZeneca vaccine. The main ingredient in both vaccines are harmless viruses known as adenovirus, which slip into human cells and deliver a coronavirus gene that will later trigger an immune response.

On Tuesday, Dr Greinacher and his colleagues published a report about how AstraZeneca vaccines can trigger the side effect. The study has not yet been published in a scientific journal.