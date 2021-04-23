A new study hints at a reason why J. & J. and AstraZeneca vaccines can cause blood clots in rare cases.
A group of advisers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended lifting the break on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for all adults while adding a warning label on a rare but dangerous blood clots disorder. But a central mystery remains: how a vaccine that has been nearly eight millions of people cause the side effect in a few of them?
There is no clear answer yet, but Dr Andreas Greinacher, a researcher at Greifswald Medical University in Germany is leading an effort to find out. At a press conference on Tuesday, he said he had reached an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to inspect the components of the vaccine to see if it could disrupt the normal process of blood clotting under certain rare conditions.
“We just agreed that we would like to work together,” he said.
It’s possible, Dr Greinacher said, that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could cause rare side effects through the same process he suspects. is responsible for similar side effects of AstraZeneca vaccine. The main ingredient in both vaccines are harmless viruses known as adenovirus, which slip into human cells and deliver a coronavirus gene that will later trigger an immune response.
On Tuesday, Dr Greinacher and his colleagues published a report about how AstraZeneca vaccines can trigger the side effect. The study has not yet been published in a scientific journal.
Scientists have found that components of the AstraZeneca vaccine can adhere to a protein released by platelets when blood clots form. These clusters of molecules could be viewed by the body as foreign invaders, scientists speculated, triggering a cascade of reactions that cause platelets to turn into dangerous clots.
Dr. Paul A. Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia who was not involved in the study, found Dr. Greinacher’s study intriguing but far from the last word. “He throws up a lot of possibilities,” he said.
Dr Offit said it was not clear which of the many factors the researchers were studying could explain the rare blood clots in people vaccinated with doses of AstraZeneca. “It’s like sipping a fire hose,” he says.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Dr Greinacher said research may point to ways in the AstraZeneca vaccine to reduce the risk of clots or to treat side effects. But he stressed that the low risk of these side effects was more than outweighed by the protection that vaccines such as AstraZeneca provide against Covid-19.
“Not being vaccinated is much more dangerous than being vaccinated and at risk for this adverse drug reaction,” he said.
