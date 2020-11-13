A new museum to bring Benin’s bronzes home

LONDON – In 1897, the British Army violently attacked Benin City in what is now Nigeria, seizing thousands of priceless artifacts known as Benin bronzes.

Since then, we hope to bring them back from Western museums.

On Friday, hope came a little closer to reality with the release of the first images of the future West African Art Museum in Edo, which will house some 300 objects on loan from European museums – if the funds needed to build it can be raised.

The three-story building, designed by David Adjaye, almost looks like a palace in the ancient kingdom of Benin. Mr Adjaye intends to complete it in five years, he said in a telephone interview.