A new museum to bring Benin’s bronzes home
LONDON – In 1897, the British Army violently attacked Benin City in what is now Nigeria, seizing thousands of priceless artifacts known as Benin bronzes.
Since then, we hope to bring them back from Western museums.
On Friday, hope came a little closer to reality with the release of the first images of the future West African Art Museum in Edo, which will house some 300 objects on loan from European museums – if the funds needed to build it can be raised.
The three-story building, designed by David Adjaye, almost looks like a palace in the ancient kingdom of Benin. Mr Adjaye intends to complete it in five years, he said in a telephone interview.
On Friday, the architect, the British Museum and Nigerian authorities also announced a $ 4 million archeology project to excavate the site of the planned museum, and other parts of Benin City, to uncover ancient remains, including parts of the city walls.
The developments will give a boost to activists calling for the return of artifacts taken in Africa during the colonial era. But during the telephone interview, Mr. Adjaye, the architect behind the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, which is part of the Smithsonian Institution, seemed most excited about what this could mean for the people of Benin City. It could help spark “a renaissance of African culture,” he said, and be a space for locals to reconnect with their past and a showcase for the city’s contemporary artists.
“It has to be for the community first,” he said, “and then for an international site.”
Mr. Adjaye also spoke about his reflection on the museum, his obsession with Benin bronzes and his point of view on the debate around the return of articles to Africa from Western museums. These are edited excerpts from that conversation.
There have been calls for a museum housing Benin bronzes in Nigeria for decades. What attracted you to the project?
Show the power of what a museum can be in the 21st century. It is not just a container of curiosities. It doesn’t make sense in Africa – there is no empire, nor some kind of “discovery” of what America is or what China is.
But what’s really critical is dealing with the real elephant in the room, which is the impact of colonialism on the cultures of Africa. This is the central discussion that the continent must have with itself, about its own history and the structural destruction that has occurred with colonialism. Because in fact there is a myth that Africans know their culture, but a lot of things have been demonized because of colonialism, and there are a lot of things that are misunderstood because of the structures of colonialism – Christianity, islam, etc. – who followed.
I’m not criticizing these religions, but they have somehow degraded the cultural heritage of the continent. There is therefore the relearning of the fundamental meaning of these objects. And this recycling justifies, for me, to rethink what a museum is on the continent. It will not be a Western model.
So putting the upturned bronzes on the screen is not the end point for you, but a start?
Exactly: the beginning of the rebirth of African culture. You need the objects because the objects provide the provenance and the physicality that begins to connect.
When you talk about creating a non-Western museum, how will it be different? The images you posted always have showcases with items.
When I say it will be different, I mean it will be different in meaning. It’s different in what he’s trying to do.
Yes, it will contain display cases with items. But it will not only be: “Here is the restitution of these bronzes, and here they are in beautiful cases”. It wouldn’t attract locals – not many, maybe the elite. We have spent a lot of time developing a museum as a community center that will be part of the daily rituals and life of the community.
The design almost looks like a fort. What story do you hope to tell with?
The building has a little romantic story. I have visited Benin City several times and it is a place that for me is on par with the greatest places in the world: with Egypt, with Kyoto, with Athens. To understand sub-Saharan African culture, it is an epicenter. But you’re going there now, and it’s kind of a concrete jungle, so you’ve got to dig into that past and bring it back to life.
Fortunately, much of it is still underground. So part of what we do with the British Museum is digging through the old walls. I was obsessed with these walls: concentric circles that interact with each other and create this kind of extraordinary pattern. According to satellite images, it is larger than the Great Wall of China. So we want a search to make them visible.
Along with the building, it’s sort of a recreation of the palace walls, with those turrets and pavilions appearing behind them, kind of an abstraction of what Benin City would have looked like before – what you would have encountered if you were there. pre-colonization. He tries to make a fragment of the experience in a contemporary language.
Benin’s bronzes are what activists really want to return to Benin City and on display in this museum. What do these objects mean to you?
It was deep the first time I saw them – and it still is. Looking at these brass plaques that were in the palaces, and these extraordinary copper heads, this truly dignified and incredible civilization. It immediately shattered the image of those cultures that I had, that it was kind of underdeveloped. It shattered that and showed me that it’s art and mastery of culture.
I really started doing a lot of research on Yoruba and Benin City when I was working on the Smithsonian and it really inspired my thinking
Your work on this museum places you at the heart of the debate on whether the objects should be returned to Africa by Western museums. Where are you?
The restitution must take place, finally. Items must be returned. In the 21st century, this is no longer a discussion. But the timeline and the way in which they are brought back, as well as the skill set to manage the objects must be developed on the continent. And I think that is also part of the work of museums, cultures and western societies that own these objects now: to support the construction of this infrastructure, to allow countries to recover these objects. It is their cultural heritage.
Archaeological excavations often take a long time. When do you think the museum will be finished?
We’re all working on a timeline of about five years, which is quick for cultural infrastructure. It took nine years to build the Smithsonian!
I guess, considering that the people of Benin City have been waiting since 1897, another five years, it’s not that long.
No, let’s hope so. People really deserve it.
